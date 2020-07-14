Canterbury have a unique situation on their hands after sacked pair Corey Harawira-Naera and Jayden Okunbor had their NRL deregistrations overturned by the independent NRL Appeals Committee.

And now, three rival clubs interested in signing Harawira-Naera, according to Fox Sports’ James Hooper.

The Canberra Raiders, New Zealand Warriors and St George Illawarra are all believed to have shown interest in signing the Kiwi international.

The two players were sacked by the Bulldogs for their role in the Port Macquarie schoolgirl scandal earlier this year.

With the appeal by the players successful, Harawira-Naera is available for selection from Round 11 and Okunbor from Round 15.

Harawira-Naera is reportedly angry at the Bulldogs for his initial sacking and could be set to ask the club for an immediate release.