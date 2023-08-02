The Wests Tigers and Sydney Roosters have reportedly entered the race for off-contract utility Connor Watson after Canterbury Bulldogs director of football Phil Gould confirmed meetings have occurred between the club and his management.

Watson is yet to make it onto the field this season as he undergoes a long recovery from a pre-season knee injury.

While there is still a hope he will play in the NRL prior to the end of the season, Roosters' fans will be far more interested in his contract negotiations, with the utility - who can play in the halves, at hooker, or lock forward - off-contract at the end of this season.

It was unclear whether the Sydney Roosters wanted to retain Watson, and Canterbury Bulldogs director of football confirmed on Monday through Channel 9s 100% Footy that the Bulldogs have had meetings with Watson's management, although no offer had been made.

Danny Weidler is now reporting that the Wests Tigers have joined the pursuit of Watson, and the Sydney Roosters have now also come to the table as they look to retain the talented player.

LATEST: Tigers enter the race for Bulldogs target Connor Watson … and all of a sudden his team the Roosters are showing interest. @9NewsSyd @NRLonNine — Danny Weidler (@Danny_Weidler) August 1, 2023

It's a dramatic change of events for Watson, with Gould revealing on 100% Footy that Watson had in fact been weighing up a move to the United Kingdom prior to the Bulldogs making contact.

"He is a very good player, and we have spoken to him," Gould said on Monday.

"He is off-contract at the end of the year with the Roosters and it was my mail that he was considering a UK offer. I thought he was too good to be going to the UK at this time.

"I've had some conversations with him, I've discussed his injury. That's in the hands of the Roosters at the moment. He is under contract [with] them and they are rehabbing the injury.

"Naturally, if we went forward with some sort of contract talks, we would want some sort of protection that the rehab was done properly and he was right to play next year, but our own medical advice is that he will be right to play next year and should get through it pretty comfortably."

While the Bulldogs have made a number of signings in recent times, including Toby Sexton, Blake Taaffe and another utility option in Jaeman Salmon, it could be the Tigers who most need Watson.

The club have a number of roster spots still open for 2024, and would be desperate for a player of Watson's class across multiple positions, particularly given their dearth of talent on the books in the halves next year, and the lack of talent which still remains without a contract.

It's believed one of the best options in Jack Cogger has decided to sign with the Newcastle Knights, while the Tigers have also been linked to a play for Aidan Sezer and Jayden Sullivan, who reportedly has been given clearance by the St George Illawarra Dragons to make his exit at the end of the season.

The Roosters wanting to retain Watson should hardly come as a surprise either - the Bondi-based club, who brought Watson back into the fold after his stint at the Newcastle Knights - used the utility with great effect last year and have missed him on the park this campaign.

It's believed any club signing Watson will ensure he can pass a number of medical examinations relating to his knee injury before doing so.