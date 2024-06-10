Although the Canterbury Bulldogs emerged from the clash against the Parramatta Eels with two points, the win came at a significant price.

The club suffered three losses during the match after Jacob Preston (ankle), Josh Curran (concussion), and Bailey Hayward (concussion) all left the field prior to the final whistle.

However, the latter two will likely be ready for their next match as the mandatory 11-day stand-down period won't see them miss any games due to the club having the bye for Round 15.

“Bailey Haywood and Josh Curran both had concussions; we've got the bye next week, so they'll be able to rest up and get back to full health," Bulldogs coach Cameron Ciraldo said post-match.

Thoughts with Josh Curran who was medicabbed off after a this blow to the head. Concern obviously for concussion, hopefully no neck involvement & just precautionary stabilisation as he was going off. Have to commend Eels Joe Ofahengaue who stayed with Curran. 🤞🤞 he’s OK pic.twitter.com/STiYZUdxCF — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) June 10, 2024

As Curran and Hayward should be back for their next match, the same can't be said for second-rower Jacob Preston.

Assisted from the field in the 70th minute, the club confirmed that he was sent for scans after the match to determine the severity of the injury but it is a suspected broken ankle.

“Presto has done something to his foot, not quite sure yet, but he'll get scans tonight but the fact that he couldn't walk off the field wasn't a great sign," he added.

Cameron Ciraldo also revealed that Bronson Xerri sustained a minor hamstring niggle, and Blake Wilson had an issue with his shoulder during the match.

“Bronson [Xerri] did something to his hamstring; that was the start of the second half, and we just didn't have anyone to replace him with," he continued.

“Blake Wilson had an issue with his shoulder as well and just toughed it out."