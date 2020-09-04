Three Broncos face charges from the match review committee following Thursday night’s loss to the Panthers.

Rookie forward Jordan Riki has been charged with a grade-one crusher tackle on Nathan Cleary which could see him face up to two games on the sidelines, depending on if he chooses to accept the charge or challenge it.

Meanwhile, Cory Paix and Jamil Hopoate have been charged with a grade-one dangerous throw on James Fisher-Harris.

Paix could escape punishment with an early plea or will face a week on the sidelines if he is found guilty.

Hopoate is facing one game on the sidelines regardless if he chooses to challenge or not because of a previous offence.

The Broncos will decide on what they choose to do in the coming days.