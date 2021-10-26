Luke Thompson's reported move away from the Canterbury Bulldogs seems to have been put on the backburner once again.

Not for the first time this season, Thompson was reported to be on the outer at Belmore, with a move to the Wests Tigers being touted.

It came as Thompson was reportedly unwilling to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, something the Bulldogs have asked all their players and staff to do before returning to pre-season.

While Thompson may not be able to hit that timeframe, it's now being reported by Wide World of Sports' The Mole that Thompson's stance on being vaccinated has backflipped.

While the Bulldogs' salary cap is still tight, general manager Phil Gould has previously shut down the idea of him leaving, and it would appear unlikely he will head for the exit at Belmore provided he gets the jab.

According to a club source, Thompson is now on track to be vaccinated by the end of the year, with potentially missing games due to not being able to travel interstate being a key part of his decision-making process.

"He had a talk with the club and his manager and just realised it would be all too difficult (not to get the jab)," a Bulldogs source told Wide World of Sports.

"With lots of travel across state borders and other factors, it could have led to problems.

"It was his decision in the end but we are delighted he has seen the light."

The Bulldogs were one of the first clubs to push vaccinations for their players, and it's understood nearly all of their roster is now vaccinated against the coronavirus pandemic.

Many of the other Sydney teams are in a similar position.

The NRL has previously ruled out making vaccines mandatory for players, but they do want to see as many players vaccinated as possible with fears over travel and safety ringing true at NRL headquarters.