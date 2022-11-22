Brisbane Broncos prop Thomas Flegler has emphatically declared that he wants to stay at Red Hill long-term.

The prop has played 74 games for the club since his 2019 debut, and has been a consistent performer for the Brisbane-based outfit.

He hit what could only be described as career-best form throughout the second half of the 2022 campaign, playing in a Brisbane side who fell just short of the top eight initially off the bench, but then moving into the starting side during the second half of the year.

He completed a middle third which also included representative duo Payne Haas and Patrick Carrigan, having made his debut for Queensland in 2021. He missed the new-look side in 2022 under Billy Slater, but will likely be in contention for a spot again in 2023.

Flegler's biggest problem has been staying out of trouble when it comes to suspensions, however, that hasn't stopped a number of clubs from circling Flegler.

It's understood the Manly Sea Eagles have thrown the biggest offer his way so far, with Flegler off-contract at the end of the 2023 season.

News Corp are reporting that the Sea Eagles' offer could last for six years and be worth around $675,000 per season, while the Gold Coast Titans and New Zealand Warriors have also shown interest.

But Flegler told the publication that he has no plans on leaving Brisbane.

“I have been at the Broncos since I was a kid and I don‘t plan on leaving,” Flegler said.

“For myself, I need to play good footy, more importantly for the team rather than myself.

“You would be lying if you said you didn't think about it, but I have been at the Broncos since I was 15 and this is home for me.”

The Broncos have already kicked off talks in an attempt to keep Flegler, however, Flegler said he is in no rush to make a call.

“I haven't thought about it (making a final decision) at the moment,” Flegler said.

“First things first is to have a good pre-season and train hard and then I guess we will get into those contract talks next year."