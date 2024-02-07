South Sydney Rabbitohs forward Thomas Burgess has made a call on his NRL future, deciding to leave the club at the end of the season.

This year will be Burgess' last in the NRL after the English international has agreed to a three-year contract with Super League side Huddersfield Giants from 2025 onwards.

With 225 NRL games to his name, Burgess is set to become the club's second-most-capped player during this season.

While he may be on the move at the end of the season, the 2014 NRL premiership winner admits he still has a job to do as he looks to bring the club its 22nd title.

"I'm happy to know that my future is sorted but my immediate focus is on winning another premiership with South Sydney," Burgess said. "We have a huge eight months ahead of us as we work towards our combined goal of winning our Club's 22nd premiership. "I'm excited about what's ahead here at Souths, and in England after that having the opportunity to take my young family back to the home land, but I won't be distracted from playing my role in my team throughout 2024. "We're aiming to finish 2024 on the right note for the team, the Club and the Members."

Away from the NRL, he played 46 games for the Bradford Bulls between 2011-12 before moving to Australia and has continually been a stalwart in the English national team.

For England, he has played 33 Tests, including representing his country in three Rugby League World Cups, a Four Nationas Tournament and the World 9s competition in 2019.

"Big Tommy will go down in our history as a legend of this Club, one of most-capped players and someone that has achieved premiership glory in our jersey," Rabbitohs Head of Football Mark Ellison added.

"We're all looking forward to the season ahead, working with Tom in his 12th season at the Club, and we want to send him out with another premiership.

"That is our goal, and we know it's his goal, and we can't wait to see him take on all-comers, starting with Manly in Las Vegas."