Queensland Maroons coach Billy Slater has admitted New South Wales outplayed his side during Game 3 of the 2023 State of Origin series, admitting lifting the shield after a loss was a "tough feeling."

The Blues dominated from the outset of Game 3, running on three tries in nine minutes at one stage during the first half before holding firm to avoid a whitewash by a scoreline of 24 to 10 in front of over 75,000 people at Homebush.

The Maroons lacked the effort in defence they had put into driving the Blues out of the contest in the opening two games of the series, and Slater said it was simple as to how his side had lost the game before saying Queensland still deserved to be called Origin champions.

"Pretty simple to be honest," Slater said.

"My coach at the Melbourne Storm [Craig Bellamy] always used to say to me you get what you deserve in this game and that was true tonight, and very true this year and this series.

"I felt New South Wales deserved the game tonight. They played better than us in a lot of areas. We weren't on our game in a lot of areas and they deserved the victory tonight.

"But I still feel this team deserves the series. The effort and football they have played over the collective three games, I feel Queensland deserve the series, so we got what we deserved tonight, and we got what we deserved this series."

He admitted he and the Maroons weren't sure what to do after the game.

"It's a tough feeling. You're not too sure what to do out there on the field after the game, so it is a strange feeling, but, like I said, it's hard to look at it as a collective at the moment, but in time, we will look at it as a series, not a disappointing Game 3," Slater added.

Queensland were desperate to become just the eighth side in Origin history to gain a sweep. It's something Slater - who played during the most dominant Origin period in history - was only able to do once with the Maroons, playing alongside the likes of Johnathan Thurston and Cameron Smith.

Slater said it's tough to gain a 3-0 result.

"The teams are very close at their best. There isn't much between the teams. We have seen that over the years. What is there, eight clean sweeps. I was part of a pretty successful era of Queensland State of Origin and we did it once," Slater said.

"The games are really close and they come down to moments. New South Wales earned more moments tonight."

Despite the result, the coach said he was "proud" of everyone in the Queensland set up, and the way they had bought into the culture he instilled.

"I'm proud of the group, I'm proud of the fact that the whole staff, the whole group have contributed to enjoyment from Queenslanders," Slater said.

"This is Queensland's team. This isn't my team. This isn't anyone's team but over five million Queenslanders. That's where I get the enjoyment. Having people come up to me and they are excited and proud of their footy team.

"I grew up as a little boy idolising this team, and idolising the men in this team. Then I became one of those men, and now I get to help other men be that inspiration for our people. That's what makes me so proud. That's what makes me the most proud of the position I hold here."

Slater is no guarantee of continuing as Queensland coach for 2024, with a decision to be made in the coming months after he has led the series to two series from two attempts.