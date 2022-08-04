With November 1 fast approaching it’s been reported that one of stars behind the Cowboys’ stunning revolution could be the target of a high-priced raid from a number of rival clubs.

Scott Drinkwater has become hot property after a stellar season, scoring six tries in 14 games, setting up 14 more and becoming part of a lethal Cowboys spine that includes Chad Townsend and Tom Dearden.

Drinkwater was in fine form against the Dragons, scoring two tries, setting one up and finishing with a game-high 170 metres.

But with his contract set to expire at the end of 2023, Drinkwater is free to test himself on the market in the near future and NewsCorp’s Sport Confidential reports that four NRL clubs, including the Dolphins, are preparing to make an offer.

The Redcliffe club have assembled a three-year deal, while other clubs are believed to be offering in excess of $700,000. The Dolphins originally approached the Cowboys about securing Drinkwater for 2023, but the Cowboys refused an early release.

Drinkwater has been shuffled around the Cowboys spine during his time in Townsville, spending his early days at fullback before being moved into the halves.

With Valentine Holmes’ move to the centres, Drinkwater returned to the custodian role, showcasing the kind of versatility he can offer. He’s been a key ingredient to the Cowboys’ success since reclaiming the No.1 in Round 5 this year.

That versatility is also reported to have caught the eye of Newcastle, who are seeking an agile replacement for Anthony Milford after he was recently recruited by Wayne Bennett and the Dolphins.