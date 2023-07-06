Ricky Stuart has slammed the RLPA for hurting the game and exploiting players, insisting that current players were unaware of what they were protesting.

The Canberra Raiders coach has become the first person not to adhere to the RLPA's decision to freeze out the media due to their failed negotiations with the NRL.

Stuart was asked point black on Thursday if the media blackout by the RLPA hurts the game.

“Yes it does. It's not your (media) fault," he said.

“I feel sorry for the players. Because I believe if you spoke to 95 per cent of the players they wouldn't even know why they're not allowed to talk to the media.

“I think they're being used. And it's wrong.

“There's young boys that have no idea why it's (media blackout) there.

“I think they're being used in this regard and I think it's wrong.

“Our administration will get to the core of it and hopefully fix it.

“We've got very strong leadership, they know what is right for the game, they should be running the game, not the players.''