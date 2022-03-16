The Dolphins are set to continue pushing for Kalyn Ponga's signature as they seek to piece together their list ahead of next season.

Ponga has long been linked to the NRL newcomers, who have placed Queensland talent as a priority in their bid to have an instant impact on the competition in 2023.

Despite constant suggestion Ponga remains tied to the Hunter Valley, the new kids on the block are understood not to have stopped in their pursuit of the Western Australia-born fullback.

Ponga currently has player options in place for the next two seasons, placing speculation around his playing future as the Knights face another bottom-half finish.

While Ponga has verbally pledged his allegiance to Newcastle, the Dolphins reportedly "haven't given up" on his services.

“I checked around yesterday with some well-connected people at the Dolphins and they haven’t given up,” journalist Dean Ritchie told Sky Sports Radio.

“There was a theory that Kalyn Ponga will definitely stay (at Newcastle) — I think he will stay — but certainly in the eyes of the Dolphins until he signs, they will keep on punching.

“How Newcastle fare this year is another indicator. If they make the finals that would make it more attractive to Kalyn.”

Ponga could receive mammoth offers from the Dolphins given their flexible salary cap space, having only signed eight players to their senior squad for next season.

A key area for targeting is across Wayne Bennett's backline, with Bronco Jamayne Isaako the only known NRL back so far signed by the Queensland club.

Ponga, a four-time Maroons representative, could earn as much as $1.4 million per season should the Dolphins look to blow any other suitor out of the water and secure the former Cowboy's services.

So far the Dolphins have signed Jesse Bromwich (Melbourne Storm), Kenneath Bromwich (Melbourne Storm), Harrison Graham, Jamayne Isaako (Brisbane Broncos), Isaiya Katoa, Felise Kaufusi (Melbourne Storm), Mark Nicholls (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Michael Roberts, Ray Stone (Parramatta Eels) and Valynce Te Whare from 2023.