The Dolphins might have come up short against the Melbourne Storm on Friday evening in the Round 16 opener, but that didn't stop Wayne Bennett from expressing exactly how proud of his side he was.

Bennett, in his last season at the Dolphins before rejoining the South Sydney Rabbitohs next season, has had his side flying high this season, with the expansion outfit sitting in the top four and throwing off pre-season expectations which were well short of what have been the actual results.

The Dolphins, who fell short by just four points to the Storm on Friday, and also spent most of the game without winger Jack Bostock, were brave despite their reshuffle and Bennett said his side didn't know when to give up, while also saying his side would have won if the game ran for an extra five minutes.

“That's one of the things I really enjoy about being with these guys. They just don't know when to give up, they don't give up, they just stay at it,” Bennett said during his post-game press conference.

“At the end of the night we didn't get beaten we just ran out of time... another five minutes and we'd probably win it. But their effort was outstanding.”

The Dolphins, who are short in the forwards due to injury this season, welcomed back Jesse Bromwich for the clash and also handed Tevita Pangai Junior - who retired last year - an NRL return and club debut.

Bennett said he was pleased with the returning forward.

“I was really pleased with him. He was very good, I was happy with him (being) his first game,” he said.

Pangai Junior may well hold his spot in the Dolphins' side next weekend, with the club set to travel for a clash with the St George Illawarra Dragons.