Wests Tiger recruit Jayden Sullivan has opened up on his Dragons departure and discussions with Canterbury, revealing he believed he'd always be a one-club player in the Red v.

Sullivan has made the move to Concord ahead of 2024 after four seasons with St George Illawarra, where he played 27 matches between halfback, five-eight and from the interchange.

The promising playmaker is set for greater opportunities with the Tigers after falling in and out of the Dragons' side and battling for a starting role given the competition veteran Ben Hunt presented, with Sullivan requesting a release from Kogarah to sign a four-year deal and make the move to Sydney's west at the cessation of last season.

The Wollongong native had always thought he'd be a Dragons player until he eventually hung up the boots, however, a dream journey with the club, where he featured in the Saints' SG Ball 2019 premiership side, wasn't to be.

Speaking to The Sydney Morning Herald, Sullivan said he'll cherish his time with the Dragons forever.

The 22-year-old also revealed there was a major pull from the Bulldogs as he weighed up his future, only for his hesitancy on a move to Sydney seeing a venture to the blue and white fall through.

"I felt like I was going to be a one-club person," Sullivan told the publication.

"I wanted and needed an opportunity. I still love the Dragons – there's no bad blood there – so who's to know where my career is gonna end up?

"I love the Dragons. I love the Tigers now ... that's all in the past and I just worry about tomorrow.

"... When the Dogs went after me, I was really keen. Then it got a bit crazy and I had a rethink.

"I called ‘Gus' [Gould] and I was like, ‘I can't do it'. I wasn't ready to leave home at that point."

Sullivan joins fellow halves Aidan Sezer and Latu Fainu in joining Benji Marshall's ranks from 2024, with the Tigers needing to bolster their playmaking stocks after the departure of Luke Brooks.

After a four-win, 17th-placed finish this year, the Tigers will be ready to experiment with their young list as they eye a rise up the competition in 2024.

The Wests Tigers will open their next campaign in Round 2 after being scheduled a bye for the opening round of the season, with the club's first game of 2024 coming via a trip to Canberra to face the Raiders in mid-March.