Six rounds through the 2022 NRL season, and now halfway to State of Origin as form lines build, it's time to take a look at the way too early New South Wales Blues team.

The Blues took out the series in a canter last year, but coming up against a renewed Queensland with Billy Slater as head coach, Brad Fittler will face a new challenge.

Some of the Blues' starts have also been in and out of form, which could raise selection questions.

Let's answer them.

1. James Tedesco

While he and the Sydney Roosters haven't had the greatest start to the season, there is no chance Tedesco won't be picked. He's the captain and has been one of if not the best player in every game he plays in for his state.

2. Brian To'o

Still on track for a return in rounds 9 to 10, if he proves to be fit in the few games he plays before selection, he's in the team. He is one of the most damaging ball-runners in the game and performed well in the 2021 series.

3. Stephen Crichton

While Brad Fittler revealed a few names that could fill in for Latrell Mitchell, Stephen Crichton is the best of the available options. Tall and athletic, able to leap with the best of them and strong in defence, Crichton is one of the best backs in the NRL. Not centres. Backs.

4. Tom Trbojevic

He's the reigning Dally M and Wally Lewis Medal holder. Here's your explanation.

While he's injured at the moment, even if the initial four-week recovery was a bit hopeful, he should return in plenty of time to get some game time in before Game 1.

5. Josh Addo-Carr

It's almost disrespectful to have to defend his selection. While he's struggled to get the ball over the line for the Bulldogs, there is no better x-factor and finisher in the game. The Fox outside of Trbojevic is mouth-watering (and eye-watering for the Maroons).

6. Jarome Luai

2021 grand final winner and State of Origin 2021 winner. While Cameron Munster might be the best five-eighth in the game, Jarome Luai isn't far off. Dangerous running, kicking or passing and a strong defender, Luai is the perfect five-eighth for Origin - especially with all the Penrith chemistry.

7. Nathan Cleary

He is the best player in the game. If all Cleary did was take the ball on the fifth tackle and kick it, he would still be doing enough to win his team the game. There's not much else to say.

8. Payne Haas

This is where it gets tough. Jake Trbojevic started at prop last season and (spoilers) with Cameron Murray and Isaah Yeo making this team, a choice had to be made. Trbojevic either pushes Haas to the bench or drops out of the team entirely.

As you can see, Haas won.

Haas starting isn't just an award for being the best prop. It makes the team better. The 22-year-old is too good (and has too good a motor) to start the bench. Averaging 17 hit-ups for 178 metres per game and 37 tackles at 97 per cent efficiency, the more Haas in the middle third, the better for NSW.

9. Damian Cook

While there is an argument that Apisai Koroisau has had a better year while the South Sydney Rabbitohs have struggled, Cook may keep his jersey for Game 1, and that is an argument which carries less water after Round 6 and a three-try haul against the Bulldogs for Cook.

If the gap between him and Koroisau was huge, there might be a possibility, but it isn't. Form in the club-land only matters so much and Cook deserves the opportunity to perform in the Blue jersey.

10. Daniel Saifiti

There seems to be a notion that Saifiti's game has taken a dip in 2022. Averaging 131 metres and 29 tackles for the Knights, in each of his games for his state, Saifiti has stood up as the forward leader.

Leading with his aggression, Saifiti has been crucial to the Blues team since his introduction.

11. Cameron Murray

He completely dominated David Fifita's last series defensively. That's reason enough.

He has also continued to prove himself as the best lock in the game next to Isaah Yeo and would probably be the first person picked.

12. Tyson Frizell

Tariq Sims filled this role last year and while he was great and brought a special grit to the team, I don't think it's enough to retain his spot.

A ludicrous amount of back rowers are vying for this position with Murray stealing one of the second row spots. Liam Martin, Angus Crichton, Keon Koloamatangi and Haumole Olakau'atu are just some names that probably all deserve this spot. With his past performances for his state and his current form for the Knights, Frizell should feature heavily in Fittler's thoughts.

It was only an injury that lost Frizell his spot in the first place and I think his performances so far this year are enough to get him back into the team. Hard line-running and strong defence on the edge next to Cleary, Turbo and the Fox... Not a bad combination.

13. Isaah Yeo

While Rabbitohs and Penrith Panthers fans may see it differently, Isaah Yeo is 1a or 1b on the 'best locks' list.

The work he does in the middle is incredible and if it wasn't for such highlight-heavy performances from NSW outside backs last year, he would have been up for player of the series.

14. Ryan Papenhuyzen

Next to the prop and second-row decisions, this will be the hardest choice for Freddy to make. Nicho Hynes or Ryan Papenhuyzen.

Papenhuyzen is the correct choice because he can fill a role similar to Kalyn Ponga in his Origin debut. Come on in the middle with blistering pace and just sniff around the ball. Ryan Papenhuyzen coming on fresh against a tired middle is a dangerous recipe if you're a Queenslander.

15. Junior Paulo

He's huge, he makes massive meters, he has great footwork and he is one of the best offloaders in the competition. If that isn't the makings for a great prop off the bench I don't know what is.

Saifiti should start for his aggression, but Paulo is up there with James Fisher-Harris and Addin Fonua-Blake in the list of top props in the game right now.

Sixteen - Reagan Campbell-Gillard

Paulo's Parramatta Eels teammate, Reagan Campbell-Gillard has been exceptional this year. While it took a while for him to get his feet back under him after breaking his jaw, he shined at the end of last season and that form has continued into 2022.

While there are a million options for this bench spot, the Blues could use the aggression the Parramatta prop brings off the bench.

Seventeen - Liam Martin

Filling this same role for the Blues last year, there is no reason he shouldn't have it in 2022. While Angus Crichton or Koloamatangi could probably do as well a job, it's hard to see Fittler dropping the young Panther.

Martin brings enthusiasm, energy and hunger that is contagious and when everyone is dog-tired, that can be the difference between winning and losing.

There you have it! That is your way too early NSW Blues team prediction.

There you have it! That is your way too early NSW Blues team prediction.