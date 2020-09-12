Wests have tabled a four-year monster deal for Storm winger Josh Add-Carr, with it understood the deal has been agreed to pending Melbourne’s permission for their star man to leave for Sydney.

The deal itself however, is quite unique.

It is understood that a clause in the contract will base Addo-Carr’s salary around whichever position he is to line up in when the deal is done, per The Sydney Morning herald.

The winger has long desired the switch to the No.1 jersey, and will now have the best chance to prove his doubters wrong.

‘The Foxx’ is now likely to earn “fullback money” if he is to hold down the NO.1 jumper for Wests, with certain financial benefits in place of his new deal.

Addo-Carr will be able to trigger bonus payments if he is to hold his post at fullback for more than half a season, making the deal the first of its kind in the NRL.

The Tigers have been hungry for a suitable successor for James Tedesco, with Corey Thompson, Moses Mbye and Adam Doueihi all plying their trade through the role.

But with Addo-Carr now set to join the Tigers, they could have their man thanks to the unique deal.

The 25-year-old recently said he could play at the level of the league’s most elite fullbacks when called upon.

“If I have a full pre-season and work extremely hard, I think I can be up there,” Addo-Carr said to the Sydney Morning Herald last month.