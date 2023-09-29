Grand Final week is finally upon us, and what a Grand Final we have.
The two best sides across the competition, both of whom seem to be peaking at the right time.
Neither side is missing a megastar through injury or suspension either.
This game has all the ingredients to be one of the all time deciders!!!
Unfortunately that doesn't always mean a brilliant, or competitive game. We've seen Grand Final blowouts in the past, while other games have been ... ok.
Today though we are going to focus on those Grand Finals that not only lived up to but even surpassed all expectations.
Below are the top five Grand Finals since 2010 (included):
5. Cronulla Sharks 14 def Melbourne Storm 12 - 2016
Truth be told, this wasn't the most exciting 80 minutes of all time.
I wouldn't call it boring but considering the two teams, this was never going to be free flowing footy. Neither team would allow that to happen.
What we did get was the longest last play in Grand Final history. If I hadn't been there myself to witness it person, I'd swear the Storm were still shifting the ball in trying to fine the line.
I have never heard such a loud and sustained roar as the moment Ricky Leutele brought Marika Koroibete down to end the longest title drought in the NRL.
In terms of the game itself, Ben Barba scored one of the all time great tries with a trick play from the scrum.
Paul Gallen literally threw his halfback out of the way before sending Barba over untouched.
The Storm looked out of it at half time only to power back and have the game, and title, well in hand.
Andrew Fifita's heroic, solo try was the stuff of legends! He carried 20 men - I dare you to fact check me, across the line to score under the sticks.
Outside of one game that will appear later on this list, this may be the most talked about Grand Final of the NRL era.