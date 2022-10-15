And so, we arrive at the best ten players of the 2022 NRL season in the final part of Zero Tackle's top 50 player countdown.

In a season which saw surprise teams rise to the top and others fall right away, there is a dramatic shake up to the order which presented itself at the end of the 2021 season.

While a handful of players - Cameron Munster, James Tedesco, Nathan Cleary and Cameron Murray - were here last year, there are six new additions to the top ten.

The Panthers might have still been at the top of affairs, but a stunning season for the Cowboys and Sharks means they are both represented, while the form of players at some other clubs made them simply unable to be left out.

Here is the top ten.

10. Ben Hunt (St George Illawarra Dragons)

Hunt has been phenomenal this season - that much there is no doubt of.

The star halfback finished third in the Dally M race and was the only reason the Dragons ultimately ended up anywhere near the top eight, although they finished outside the finals when it was all said and done.

Without Hunt - and it was evidenced every time he missed a game for the Dragons - the Dragons would have been a certified bottom four side.

9. Cameron Murray (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Murray is the best lock forward in the competition. That statement may fly in the face slightly of the fact Isaah Yeo starts at 13 for both New South Wales and now likely Australia, but that is because Murray is so versatile that a shift to the second row doesn't actually impact his ability or level of influence at all.

His impact on South Sydney is one of the biggest of any individual player in the competition - that much simply can't be doubted.

He has one of the quickest play the balls in the game, excellent footwork and ball-playing abilities, and never seems to waiver from the responsibility of playing big minutes.

8. Scott Drinkwater (North Queensland Cowboys)

Drinkwater was the true reason the Cowboys were able to go from a side forecast to finish at the bottom of the table to one who finished in the top four at the end of the regular season.

The star fullback missed the opening of the season with Todd Payten not selecting him, but that didn't last long thanks to an injury to Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow.

Drinkwater then came into the side and made the number one jumper his own, with the Cowboys flying up the leader as the star fullback played a huge role in virtually every victory.

7. Mitchell Moses (Parramatta Eels)

Mitchell Moses continues to evolve as a player with each passing year, and 2022 was no different.

His consistency has long been the draw down, and while he had some quiet games this season, they were fewer and further between as he dragged the Eels all the way to the grand final.

More impressive were his performances under pressure during the finals in the qualifying, semi and preliminary final stages.

6. Dylan Edwards (Penrith Panthers)

Dylan Edwards is fast becoming one of the most valuable players to the best team in the competition.

Often slept on given he doesn't pull the same stats as some of the other top-range fullbacks, Edwards brings so much more to Penrith, with run metres, effort players, supporting roles and strong defence.

In short, he doesn't need to have 30 try involvements per season at Penrith because of the players they have around him. Instead, he plays the role Ivan Cleary's side needs him to with perfection.

5. Joseph Tapine (Canberra Raiders)

If you had to have a forward in the NRL playing for your life during the second half of the 2022 season, Canberra's Joseph Tapine would have been it.

The inspirational middle third star played big minutes, ran big metres, made big tackles and was simply phenomenal as he dragged the Raiders back into the top eight from a position of well outside it at one point.

The green machine had other stars, and Josh Papalii was excellent alongside him, but Tapine was the true pack leader and the best forward in the game throughout 2022.

He will now look to play the same role for New Zealand at the Rugby League World Cup.

4. Nathan Cleary (Penrith Panthers)

Nathan Cleary was higher on this list this year, but the drop in position doesn't mean he dropped off in terms of form all that much throughout the 2022 campaign.

The Penrith and New South Wales star delivered a second straight premiership to the foot of the mountains, and while he missed games to both injury and suspension, he would have been in the top ten of the Dally M Medal count if not for the suspension.

His kicking game and control over the team is still among the best in the competition, and his performance on grand final night speaks volumes over what he provides this team.

3. Nicho Hynes (Cronulla Sharks)

Nicho Hynes was possibly the most under pressure recruit ahead of the 2022 NRL season.

Moving from the Melbourne Storm to the Cronulla Sharks, and moving fulltime into the halves, Hynes had plenty of doubters.

But he shut them down in a way few players have ever been able to do. Hynes was phenomenal in a Dally M Medal winning season, and while that was slightly out of context given he had no one stealing points off him, there is no doubting that Hynes was the best player in a side who finished second place on the ladder.

2. James Tedesco (Sydney Roosters)

James Tedesco is the picture of consistency. No player in the NRL has been at the top of the game as consistently as he has over the last four seasons.

The Sydney Roosters, New South Wales Blues and Australian captain had a slightly slow start to the season, but that was to be expected given he was coming in off a knee surgery which virtually stopped him from full training until weeks out from the season.

Once he regained his full fitness, he was unstoppable and dragged the Roosters into the top eight. They were bundled out in Week 1 of the finals, but that was certainly no fault of Tedesco.

1. Cameron Munster (Melbourne Storm)

The top couple of players are quite interchangeable, and realistically, you could make an argument for any of the top three - and maybe even the top four - to be in the number one spot.

Munster though was something else for both the Storm and Queensland at State of Origin level this season.

It was a season which simply never seemed to slow down, even in the face of numerous injuries around him, and even when he was tasked with playing fullback, he was simply outstanding.

At club level, Munster played 22 games, scoring 11 tries, adding 16 try assists and making as many metres (145) as just about anyone in the competition.

He may not have been at the top of the Dally M Medal count, but he was second place in Zero Tackle's MVP and simply had more outstanding games than just about anyone else.

The full list

50. Murray Taulagi (North Queensland Cowboys)

49. Nelson Asofa-Solomona (Melbourne Storm)

48. Tevita Tatola (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

47. Addin Fonua-Blake (New Zealand Warriors)

46. Beau Fermor (Gold Coast Titans)

45. Siosifa Talakai (Cronulla Sharks)

44. Campbell Graham (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

43. David Klemmer (Newcastle Knights)

42. Joseph Suaalii (Sydney Roosters)

41. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui (Gold Coast Titans)

40. Cameron McInnes (Cronulla Sharks)

39. Corey Oates (Brisbane Broncos)

38. Josh Papalii (Canberra Raiders)

37. Payne Haas (Brisbane Broncos)

36. Tom Dearden (North Queensland Cowboys)

35. Haumole Olakau'atu (Manly Sea Eagles)

34. Shaun Lane (Parramatta Eels)

33. Jahrome Hughes (Melbourne Storm)

32. Clint Gutherson (Parramatta Eels)

31. Adam Reynolds (Brisbane Broncos)

30. Hudson Young (Canberra Raiders)

29. Junior Paulo (Parramatta Eels)

28. Jeremiah Nanai (North Queensland Cowboys)

27. Ryan Matterson (Parramatta Eels)

26. Reece Robson (North Queensland Cowboys)

25. Alex Johnston (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

24. Matt Burton (Canterbury Bulldogs)

23. Jason Taumalolo (North Queensland Cowboys)

22. Reagan Campbell-Gillard (Parramatta Eels)

21. Valentine Holmes (North Queensland Cowboys)

20. James Fisher-Harris (Penrith Panthers)

19. Dylan Brown (Parramatta Eels)

18. Patrick Carrigan (Brisbane Broncos)

17. Harry Grant (Melbourne Storm)

16. Joseph Manu (Sydney Roosters)

15. Reuben Cotter (North Queensland Cowboys)

14. Daly Cherry-Evans (Manly Sea Eagles)

13. Isaah Yeo (Penrith Panthers)

12. Latrell Mitchell (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

11. Isaiah Papali'i (Parramatta Eels)

