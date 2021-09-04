The Roosters showed the struggling Canberra Raiders no mercy with a 40-16 smashing up at Mackay, led by Adam Keighran, who tormented the Raider defenders to score a stunning hat-rick.

The Roosters completed a high amount of sets with a total game percentage of 72%. They were also dogged in defense, as they missed half as many tackles as the wayward Raiders.

The top-four will include the Roosters, if the Manly Sea Eagles get upset by the North-Queensland Cowboys on Saturday night, with a fifth-placed finish the other option, potentially forgoing the double chance advantage.

The Roosters have some seriously good players to come back for the finals, as enforcer Victor Radley is set to return for the first week of the finals after serving a suspension. Radley will add greatly to the already strong back-row. He is built for finals and will give the Roosters a much needed competitive edge.

Also, Jarred Waerea-Hargreaves will return from a knee injury. He is a crucial cog in the make up of their side. His leadership will no doubt boost their premiership aspirations, while Ben Thomas will also put his hand up for selection as he has recovered from concussion.

Now the Roosters can set their sights on a deep finals run, with their best players available. The Chooks are a seasoned finals side and will rival the Melbourne Storm for finals experience, they also have one of the best coaches at the helm in Trent Robinson.

The Chooks' mastermind will guide the side well and give them the best chance to contented for a Grand Final ring.

Another positive for the Roosters is the current form of their halves combo. Lachlan Lam and Drew Hutchison are a young pair in their partnership, but have been able to play some consistent football this year, with the absence of injured star Luke Keary.

Hutchison has been especially impressive, showing off his quality kicking game against the Raiders. His size as will give him an advantage defensively, which is much needed in the finals.

Maybe one of the key questions that goes unanswered most of the time, is how do you stop James Tedesco? 'Teddy' is again giving opposition teams nightmares.

His huge 260m running total against Canberra highlighted that rival teams have been unable to figure out how best to stop Tedesco. His output week-to-week must continue in finals to give the Roosters the best chance down the stretch.

JAMES TEDESCO

Fullback Roosters ROUND 25 STATS 1

Try Assists 11

Tackle Breaks 260

All Run Metres

Overall, the Sydney Roosters are the dark-horse team of this finals series. They may finish outside the four, but still have a football side that can beat the teams that hold higher ladder positions.

Don't sleep on the Chooks, it may be a grave mistake.