Who will take over as NRL CEO from Todd Greenberg?

Despite his resignation on Monday, speculation on his replacement started before the season, with the 49-year-old’s contract due to finish at the end of 2020.

Despite this, Brent Read of The Australian spoke on Triple M’s Rush Hour with MG that ARLC chair Peter V’landys’ desire to extend Greenberg’s contract before the coronavirus pandemic took hold.

“I think there was a point where they were working towards an agreement of an extension,” Read said.

“I think at the start of the year they were working towards an extension but over time their relationship deteriorated and it got to a point where I think Peter realised it was best if Todd went a different way.”

On Greenberg’s replacement, Read said Andrew Abdo, who was appointed acting CEO, is the obvious choice.

“Andrew Abdo is the interim chief executive. He’s the chief commercial officer and he’s the guy who’s responsible for growing the business to become a $500 million-plus business.

“I know he’s got a pretty close relationship with Peter V’landys as well. I’d imagine at the moment he’d be the favourite.”

Current club CEOs may also be considered as well, such as Rabbitohs CEO Blake Solly, departing Broncos chief Paul White and Storm boss Dave Donaghy.

“Blake Solly said he didn’t want the job a couple of weeks ago but I’m not sure if Blake was just doing the politically correct thing there.

“If they came to him and said ‘we want you Blake,’ I’m sure he’d give it some serious interest.

“Dave Donaghy down in Melbourne, I don’t know if it’s a bit early for Dave but he’s going to be in contention as well.

“I imagine Paul White who’s due to leave Brisbane at the end of the year might get an airing. Beyond those guys, I’m not sure in clubland if there’s any others.”

Accor Hotels boss Simon McGrath may be an outside chance, given he was in contention when Greenberg was promoted to CEO.

“Last time it came down to Simon McGrath, the head of Accor, he was in the mix so I’d be surprised if they don’t look at him again,” Read said.

Rush Hour host Mark Geyer brought up former player, coach and Panthers football general manager Phil Gould taking the role: “In my dealings with Gus I always know he doesn’t want to be far from the action.”

While Gould has an excellent football brain, Read said he’s not the right fit for the challenging role.

“I think the issue with Gus is that Gus acknowledges himself that the CEO in modern sport, it’s not about what happens on the field so much, it’s about loss, the commercial side so I’m not sure if that’s Gus’ forte, he’s more of a footy type guy.

“If they were to create some sort of football role for Gus I’m sure he’d be the perfect fit for that but I think when you’re looking at a CEO now, you’re talking about a $500 million business, you can’t go with people like Wayne Bennett and Phil Gould it’s just not what they do.”

While the hunt begins, Read stated that it will be business as usual for the time being.

“What we’ve seen in recent weeks is Peter V’landys has been the face of the organisation, he’s had a really decisive way in the way the organisation has acted and I’m sure that will continue for the foreseeable future.”