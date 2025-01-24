After three consecutive wooden spoons, the Wests Tigers are aiming to turn around their fortunes in 2025 and move off the bottom of the ladder.

While they have made big transfer moves securing the likes of Jarome Luai, Sunia Turuva and Terrell May, a major part of their potential success will depend on their homegrown talent, such as Luke Laulilii.

A member of the famed Western Suburbs Magpies team that won the Harold Matthews Cup title in 2022, Laulilii is one of the youngest players on the Tigers roster and has slowly progressed through the club's pathways system along with becoming an Australian Schoolboy.

Debuting in Round 16 against the Raiders before playing a further four first-grade matches, the 18-year-old showed glimpses of brilliance last season but still showed that he has much to develop and is far from his potential.

Primarily a fullback coming through the ranks, the Westfields Sports High School graduate has slowly transitioned into playing on the wing due to Jahream Bula locking up the No.1 jersey and Heath Mason being used as his understudy.

Scoring two tries and averaging 104 running metres in five games, Lauliliil will have difficulty cementing a spot on the wing in 2025 but is looking forward to learning from recruits Jeral Skelton and Sunia Turuva.

"Obviously still learning this position (and) got screws that I need to screw tighter. This club hasn't had much success and I want to be in that winning team," Laulilii told Zero Tackle.

"(I'm looking forward to) learning from Turuva in that wing position, so I'm pretty keen for them...I want to pick their brains as well because they're professional wingers and I'm still learning, so why not learn from the rest of them."

Despite being born and bred in Campbelltown, he admitted that he was a Brisbane Broncos fan growing up after watching them compete in the 2015 Grand Final against the North Queensland Cowboys and idolises Kalyn Ponga.

A Liverpool Catholic Club junior, he remains contracted with the club for the next two seasons alongside his older brother Kit Laulilii and is known for his great kick returns from the back of the field and is destined for big things with his incredible attacking ability.

"Loving it here. I wasn't a Tigers fan growing up. I went for the Broncos, but I love this club 100 per cent," Laulilii added.

"It meant a lot (playing with my brother); seeing my mum in tears that one time when we both played and I debuted was pretty special.

"It's pretty annoying seeing the faces of the Magpies boys. Nah, jokes. I love every single one of them and especially good mates with them as well."