When the Wests Tigers take the field against the Dolphins later today, they will only have one dummy half playing due to the late withdrawal of Luke Brooks, a vacancy that has forced Apisai Koroisau to enter the halves.

Many may be wondering why the Tigers haven't chosen to call up youngster Tallyn Da Silva, considering the club likes to play a one-two punch with the hooker role.

In actual fact, the reason Da Silva hasn't been selected isn't due to poor form or injury but instead suspension.

Tallyn Da Silva received a three-week suspension for an incident in the Round 23 Jersey Flegg match against the Canberra Raiders (August 5th), meaning he will be unavailable at any level of rugby league for the next three weeks- available again in Round 27.

A former member of the successful Wests Magpies SG Ball side, Da Silva made his NRL debut in Round 16 against the Melbourne Storm, and his potential has been seen every time he laces up his boots. So much so that his incredible form in limited minutes has seen him secure a top-30 roster spot for the next two seasons.

Set to play under the tutelage of three-time NRL premiership winner Apisai Koroisau for an extended period of time; there is no knowing how high his ceiling could be. He will also be under the mentorship of Benji Marshall and Robbie Farah- the latter may move out of the coaching staff into the front office but will still be able to offer guidance to the youngster.

“I'm a Campbelltown boy, I'm very proud of that,” he told The Sydney Morning Herald before his debut game.

“Some people look at Campbelltown as a bit of a cheap suburb, not as good as other suburbs, but I think it's one of the best.

“The coaches obviously think I'm ready, Sheensy and Benji [Marshall] have put their faith in me."