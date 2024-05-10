Less than a week away from the opening game of the Women's State of Origin series, the NSW Sky Blues are hoping to get off to a perfect start for the historic series.

For the first time in history, the Women's Origin series will be decided in three games after both New South Wales and Queensland won one game apiece last year, but the winners were decided on the margin of the match.

As they travel up to Brisbane to take on Queensland at Suncorp Stadium on Wednesday, NSW coach Kylie Hilder has decided to axe teenage sensation Jesse Southwell, opting for a new halves combination.

The 19-year-old has been dropped from the team in favour of Parramatta Eels NRLW halfback Rachael Pearson, and Sydney Roosters NRLW five-eighth Corban Baxter - Kirra Dibb has been named among the reserves.

"We've gone with Rachael and Corban, who complement each other perfectly in the halves," Hilder said.

"Rachael is a great half in that she controls the game (and) has a great kicking game. We lacked that last year. That was an area that we really did lack with our halves.

"Rachael has been really fit, and she's ready to go, and she just fits the way we want to play and the style we want to play in.

"As I said, Corban just compliments her with that, she played fullback last year with the Roosters but that running style of a five-eighth.

"(We are) looking forward to having both of them in the halves, and they've got some experience as well, which is a bonus.

"Like all the other players, (she is) obviously disappointed, but it is a three-game series.

"She is young and has plenty of time. We are just really excited about the halves we got, and that's what we're focusing on.

While Jesse and Hannah Southwell were unlucky to miss out on selection into the team, Kylie Hilder has named two debutants for Wednesday's match.

Olivia Higgins will make her debut in the dummy-half role, while Canberra Raiders NRLW forward Grace Kemp will enter the game off the interchange bench.

"It's the best part of this job," Hilder added.

"The hardest job is to tell players they aren't playing and it's a tough job but being able to tell the likes of Olivia Higgins, who's been knocking on the door for a little while and has been outstanding for the Newcastle Knights, that she will be playing is quite emotional.

"Then obviously Grace Kemp has been outstanding for the last year coming into rugby league for the first time for the Canberra Raiders, and also she's a very large daunting human, so I felt quite small actually talking to her and telling her, but she was excited."

NSW SKY BLUES TEAM

1. Emma Tonegato (Cronulla Sharks NRLW)

2. Jaime Chapman (Gold Coast Titans NRLW)

3. Jessica Sergis (Sydney Roosters NRLW)

4. Isabelle Kelly (Sydney Roosters NRLW)

5. Tiana Penitani (Cronulla Sharks NRLW)

6. Corban Baxter (Sydney Roosters NRLW)

7. Rachael Pearson (Parramatta Eels NRLW)

8. Millie Elliott (Sydney Roosters NRLW)

9. Olivia Higgins (Newcastle Knights NRLW)

10. Caitlan Johnston (Newcastle Knights NRLW)

11. Yasmin Clydsdale (Newcastle Knights NRLW)

12. Kezie Apps (Wests Tigers NRLW)

13. Keeley Davis (Sydney Roosters NRLW)

14. Taliah Fuimaono (Gold Coast Titans NRLW)

15. Olivia Kernick (Sydney Roosters NRLW)

16. Grace Kemp (Canberra Raiders NRLW)

17. Sarah Togatuki (Wests Tigers NRLW)

18. Jakiya Whitfeld (North Queensland Cowboys NRLW)

19. Kirra Dibb (North Queensland Cowboys NRLW)

20. Ellie Johnston (Cronulla Sharks NRLW)