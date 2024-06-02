The Wests Tigers have confirmed Brett Kimmorley will continue his tenure as NRLW head coach at the club.

Kimmorley coached the club's inaugural NRLW season during 2023, and the Tigers have now confirmed the former champion half will continue in his post for 2024 and 2025.

Kimmorley's first season in charge of the club was a difficult one, with the Tigers only winning two of their nine games, however, none of the four expansion clubs (the Tigers were joined by the North Queensland Cowboys who finished in ninth place, the Canberra Raiders who finished fifth and the Cronulla Sharks in sixth) made, made the finals.

Tigers' CEO Shane Richardson said he was pleased to have Kimmorley continuing in his role through to the end of 2025.

"Brett has done a great job building our women's program to be one of the best in the game," Richardson said in a club statement confirming the news.

“We look forward to him progressing the program even further in the future.”

Kimmorley, who played 307 top tier games across his playing career for the Newcastle Knights, Hunter Mariners, Melbourne Storm, Northern Eagles, Cronulla Sharks and Canterbury Bulldogs, as well as ten State of Origins and 20 Tests for Australia, launched his coaching career as caretaker coach of the Tigers' mens side in 2022 following the sacking of Michael Maguire.

He has remained involved with the club ever since, and said the NRLW side achieved a lot in their inaugural season.

“We achieved so much as a group in a short space of time in our inaugural season, and I can't wait to build on that,” he said.

“So many of our players have graduated through Wests Tigers pathways, many of them played NRLW in year one, and others are knocking on the door.

“It's terrific to have the bulk of the squad remaining together for a second season, with a few new faces as well.

"I know the girls are super keen to get pre-season started, and the hard work begins on Monday."

The Tigers will undoubtedly be an improved force in their second NRLW season after having 15 players make their competition debuts during 2023.

The Tigers commence pre-season training on June 3.