The Gold Coast Titans managed to fight off the red hot Brisbane Broncos on Sunday following a week from hell where coach Justin Holbrook was shown the door just three days before a match.

Hearing the news on Thursday both players and club staff were shocked but wasted no time under interim coach Jim Lenihan in continuing prepartions for Round 17.

Full of praise for his roster Lenihan was impressed by the resilience of the players to turn away premiership heavyweights in the Broncos to continue their mad dash to the top eight.

"Really hard week, a shock it was late in the week too, so for the boys to process it go through it then turn up and put in a good effort today was pleasing," Lenihan said during his post-match press conference.

The week proved bittersweet for the interim coach after getting his first crack at running a NRL team but it coming at the coast of Holbrook being sacked.

"Justin is a really good mate, he brought me in and gave me an opportunity at the Titans, which I'll be forever greatful [for]," Lenihan said.

"Not just brought me into the club he brought other players and other staff, so the place got tipped up on its head for sure."

However knowing the clubs position on the ladder and a real possibility of finding their way into the top eight fullback AJ Brimson says the team is simply focused on what is ahead.

"It's easy to get up against all the adversity for one game, so we just have to make sure we continue it this season," Brimson said.

"We're in a great position to have a good back end of the year, we've got a lot of home games coming up to play finals footy."

Taking over the reigns in 2024 will be NRL veteran Des Hasler, who may be around the club soon to make his initial assessment says Lenihan.