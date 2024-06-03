Injuries have already hit the Queensland Maroons' depth for six in certain positions heading into the 2024 State of Origin series, but there is still plenty of talent to have missed out on the side eligible to play for the men from north of the Tweed.

Some positions are certainly scratching the bottom of the barrel to find quality, but Queensland can still name back-up in every position.

So, we at Zero Tackle thought we'd work out exactly who they are with the Queensland 'A' team, following on from yesterday's New South Wales 'A' team.

Criteria

No players who are injured, or didn't play prior to team selection due to injury, will be considered.

No players picked in the team list (including 18th man) for the actual game shall be picked in the 'A' team.

All players must be eligible to play State of Origin.

Note: Josh Papalii has retired from representative rugby league and is not considered.

Fullback

Candidates: Jahream Bula (Wests Tigers)

Injured players: Kalyn Ponga (Newcastle Knights), AJ Brimson (Gold Coast Titans), Jayden Campbell (Gold Coast Titans), Jye Gray (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

With Kalyn Ponga, AJ Brimson and Jayden Campbell all injured, Reece Walsh selected and even Selwyn Cobbo as a back-up on Queensland's bench, the options to play in the fullback role are skinny.

Jahream Bula has expressed his desire to play for New South Wales, but is eligible for Queensland, so this is a case of too bad for the young Tigers' gun.

Selected: Jahream Bula

Wingers

Candidates: Corey Oates (Brisbane Broncos), Blake Wilson (Canterbury Bulldogs), Xavier Savage (Canberra Raiders), Alofiana Khan-Pereira (Gold Coast Titans), Kyle Feldt (North Queensland Cowboys),

Injured players: Jojo Fifita (Gold Coast Titans), Phillip Sami (Gold Coast Titans)

This is a selection question of experience against youth. As you're about to find out though, there are next to no options available at centre, leaving one of these players forced to shift inside.

For that reason, the versatile Xavier Savage, who would otherwise have been first picked, goes into the centres, with Alofiana Khan-Pereirea partnering Kyle Feldt on the wings and Corey Oates missing out.

Selected: Kyle Feldt and Alofiana Khan-Pereira

Centres

Candidates: Dane Gagai (Newcastle Knights)

Injured players: Tom Chester (North Queensland Cowboys), Zac Laybutt (North Queensland Cowboys), Isaiah Tass (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

As just mentioned, the Maroons, with injuries in the centres, picking a back on the bench in their main 17 and a general lack of depth anyway, there is only one real candidate for the centres, that being Dane Gagai.

He is named at one centre, while the most versatile of the wing options in Xavier Savage slides a position in from the wing to fill the void here.

Selected: Dane Gagai and Xavier Savage

Halves

Candidates: Ezra Mam (Brisbane Broncos), Toby Sexton (Canterbury Bulldogs), Tanah Boyd (Gold Coast Titans), Sam Walker (Sydney Roosters)

Injured players: Cameron Munster (Melbourne Storm), Tyson Gamble (Newcastle Knights)

The Queensland 'A' team halves are about as easy as any selection gets across this experiment.

Ezra Mam was in a fight with Tom Dearden for the number six jumper in Billy Slater's side, while Sam Walker is a young gun star halfback and could well feature for Queensland following Daly Cherry-Evans' retirement if he can jump Dearden (who will ultimately become a halfback) in the queue.

Selected: Ezra Mam and Sam Walker

Hooker

Candidates: Billy Walters (Brisbane Broncos), Reed Mahoney (Canterbury Bulldogs)

Injured players:

With Ben Hunt and Harry Grant both picked in Slater's side, there are only two realistic options to wear the number nine jumper for the Maroons' 'A' side.

Billy Walters has been solid, but he is still short of the level Reed Mahoney has churned out at the Bulldogs. Even if he hasn't been the same player he was at Parramatta, he has still been strong enough - particularly this season - to win the race for this spot.

Selected: Reed Mahoney

Middle forwards

Candidates: Kobe Hetherington (Brisbane Broncos), Corey Jensen (Brisbane Broncos), Kurt Mann (Canterbury Bulldogs), Josh Kerr (The Dolphins), Christian Welch (Melbourne Storm), Joe Ofahengaue (Parramatta Eels), Jai Arrow (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Francis Molo (St George Illawarra Dragons)

Injured players: Thomas Flegler (The Dolphins), Tom Gilbert (The Dolphins), Corey Horsburgh (Canberra Raiders), Tino Fa'asuamaleaui (Gold Coast Titans)

This is where things get a little difficult for the Maroons, with a lack of experience and options.

Despite that, they can still string together a solid enough team. Corey Jensen was a late bolter for the Origin team as it was and is picked at prop alongside the experienced Christian Welch.

Jai Arrow fills the void at lock given his ability to cover across the forward line and ability to get the job done whether for Queensland or the Rabbitohs.

Selected: Christian Welch and Corey Jensen (props), Jai Arrow (lock)

Edge forwards

Candidates: Brendan Piakura (Brisbane Broncos), Beau Fermor (Gold Coast Titans), David Fifita (Gold Coast Titans), Ethan Bullemor (Manly Sea Eagles), Trent Loiero (Melbourne Storm), Heilum Luki (North Queensland Cowboys), Kulikefu Finefeuiaki (North Queensland Cowboys)

Injured players: Kurt Capewell (New Zealand Warriors), Coen Hess (North Queensland Cowboys)

David Fifita missing out on Queensland's Origin side was maybe the biggest surprise of any selection across either state, so he is the first picked here.

The other spot is a three-way race between Brendan Piakura, Beau Fermor and Heilum Luki. Fermor has been strong without spectacular in his return from last year's ACL injury, while Luki has also battled an ankle problem this year.

Piakura has been fantastic in recent weeks, is on the fringes of Queensland's squad and wins the race for the second spot here.

Selected: Brendan Piakura and David Fifita

Interchange

With the 13 picked, it means Kurt Mann is the most obvious option to play the utility role off the bench. More of a middle forward these days, Mann can still fill in at hooker, the halves, fullback or the centres.

Beau Fermor then edged out Heilum Luki for the specialist second-row spot on the bench, before Francis Molo and Joe Ofahengaue edge out Josh Kerr for the middle third spots on the pine.

Selected: Kurt Mann, Beau Fermor, Francis Molo and Joe Ofahengaue

1. Jahream Bula

2. Kyle Feldt

3. Dane Gagai

4. Xavier Savage

5. Alofiana Khan-Pereira

6. Ezra Mam

7. Sam Walker

8. Christian Welch

9. Reed Mahoney

10. Corey Jensen

11. Brendan Piakura

12. David Fifita

13. Jai Arrow

14. Kurt Mann

15. Beau Fermor

16. Francis Molo

17. Joe Ofahengaue

18. Kulikefu Finefeuiaki