New South Wales Blues' head coach Michael Maguire faced injuries and overcame them with plenty of eyebrow-raising selections for Game 1 of the 2024 State of Origin series.

That has left plenty of strong players to watch on from the sidelines for the opener, so we at Zero Tackle have named the 'A' team - the best 17 who weren't picked for Game 1.

Criteria

No players who are injured, or didn't play prior to team selection due to injury, will be considered.

No players picked in the team list (including 18th man) for the actual game shall be picked in the 'A' team.

All players must be eligible to play State of Origin.

Fullback

Candidates: William Kennedy (Cronulla Sharks), Scott Drinkwater (North Queensland Cowboys), Latrell Mitchell (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Injured players: Dylan Edwards (Penrith Panthers), Clint Gutherson (Parramatta Eels), Tom Trbojevic (Manly Sea Eagles), Ryan Papenhuyzen (Melbourne Storm)

The Blues only have a couple of realistic candidates for fullback. Latrell Mitchell's position within the team likely decides who actually gets picked here, but we are taking Scott Drinkwater ahead of William Kennedy.

It's important to note Clint Gutherson is not considered due to his injury which he only returned from over the weekend.

Selected: Scott Drinkwater

Wingers

Candidates: Jacob Kiraz (Canterbury Bulldogs), Reuben Garrick (Manly Sea Eagles), Jason Saab (Manly Sea Eagles), Alex Johnston (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Daniel Tupou (Sydney Roosters), Sunia Turuva (Penrith Panthers)

Injured players: Josh Addo-Carr (Canterbury Bulldogs)

Reuben Garrick might be playing for the Sea Eagles at club level this year, but in this team, he fits in nicely on the wing given the other options.

Daniel Tupou wins the race for the other spot on the wing for us, although it could just as easily find itself in the possession of prolific try-scorer Alex Johnston, the tall Jason Saab or even Sunia Turuva.

Selected: Reuben Garrick and Daniel Tupou

Centres

Candidates: Kayal Iro (Cronulla Sharks), Jesse Ramien (Cronulla Sharks), Siosifa Talakai (Cronulla Sharks), Reuben Garrick (Manly Sea Eagles), Latrell Mitchell (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Injured players: Kotoni Staggs (Brisbane Broncos), Jack Bird (St George Illawarra Dragons), Bradman Best (Newcastle Knights), Campbell Graham (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

As mentioned before, Latrell Mitchell could well find himself at fullback, but we are instead picking him at centre where he has flourished at Origin level before.

That leaves the other centre spot open, with Jesse Ramien, who was unlucky to miss out on a spot in Maguire's side, picked here.

Selected: Latrell Mitchell and Jesse Ramien

Halves

Candidates: Ethan Strange (Canberra Raiders), Isaiya Katoa (The Dolphins), Luke Brooks (Manly Sea Eagles), Chad Townsend (North Queensland Cowboys), Jackson Hastings (Newcastle Knights), Luke Keary (Sydney Roosters)

Injured players: Adam Reynolds (Brisbane Broncos), Mitchell Moses (Parramatta Eels), Nathan Cleary (Penrith Panthers), Cody Walker (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Injuries have hit the Blues harder in the halves than anywhere else, although Nicho Hynes and Jarome Luai will probably do a good job come Wednesday night.

The cupboard is bare after that. Luke Keary, who is in the Blues' 20-man squad, wins the race for the number six jumper ahead of Luke Brooks, while Isaiya Katoa is handed the number seven ahead of Chad Townsend and Jackson Hastings.

Selected: Luke Keary and Isaiya Katoa

Hooker

Candidates: Blayke Brailey (Cronulla Sharks), Wayde Egan (New Zealand Warriors), Jayden Brailey (Newcastle Knights), Damien Cook (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Apisai Koroisau (Wests Tigers)

Injured players: Nil.

The Blues don't have significant injury in the dummy half position meaning there are plenty of candidates for the jersey in the A side, but that doesn't mean it's a difficult selection.

Michael Maguire left Apisai Koroisau out, so he comfortably wins the race here.

Selected: Apisai Koroisau

Middle forwards

Candidates: Thomas Hazelton (Cronulla Sharks), Toby Rudolf (Cronulla Sharks), Taniela Paseka (Manly Sea Eagles), Mitch Barnett (New Zealand Warriors), Dylan Walker (New Zealand Warriors), Jacob Saifiti (Newcastle Knights), Jordan McLean (North Queensland Cowboys), Reagan Campbell-Gillard (Parramatta Eels), Junior Paulo (Parramatta Eels), Jack de Belin (St George Illawarra Dragons), Terrell May (Sydney Roosters), Samuela Finau (Wests Tigers), David Klemmer (Wests Tigers), Stefano Utoikamanu (Wests Tigers)

Injured players: Daniel Saifiti (Newcastle Knights), Cameron Murray (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Tevita Tatola (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Connor Watson (Sydney Roosters)

There are plenty of strong candidates to play in the middle for the Blues, both younger and older. Mitch Barnett may be the quickest name picked, but we are going to take him elsewhere in this side.

That leaves experienced Junior Paulo, and Wests Tigers' gun Stefano Utoikamanu to play in the middle third as the starting options ahead of the likes of Reagan Campbell-Gillard, Taniela Paseka and a host of others.

A lack of strong lock options means Dylan Walker walks into the starting side there.

Selected: Junior Paulo and Stefano Utoikamanu (props), Dylan Walker (lock)

Edge forwards

Candidates: Jacob Preston (Canterbury Bulldogs), Siosifa Talakai (Cronulla Sharks), Teig Wilton (Cronulla Sharks), Euan Aitken (The Dolphins), Mitch Barnett (New Zealand Warriors), Tyson Frizell (Newcastle Knights), Bryce Cartwright (Parramatta Eels), Keaon Koloamatangi (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Nat Butcher (Sydney Roosters)

Injured players: Egan Butcher (Sydney Roosters)

On the edge, there are also plenty of candidates available for the Blues. As mentioned, Mitch Barnett walks into this side and starts in the second-row.

He is joined by Keaon Koloamatangi, who could consider himself unlucky to have not made Maguire's side. The likes of Siosifa Talakai and Teig Wilton are the closest to miss out.

Selected: Keaon Koloamatangi and Mitch Barnett

Interchange

The number 14 jumper comes down to a battle of dummy halves, with Blayke Brailey just edging out Wayde Egan.

Siosifa Talakai brings versatility to be able to play in the backs, so he wins a spot ahead of Cronulla teammate Teig Wilton, while the middle third will be beefed up by Reagan Campbell-Gillard and Taniela Paseka.

Selected: Blayke Brailey, Siosifa Talakai, Reagan Campbell-Gillard, Taniela Paseka

New South Wales 'A' team

1. Scott Drinkwater

2. Reuben Garrick

3. Jesse Ramien

4. Latrell Mitchell

5. Daniel Tupou

6. Luke Keary

7. Isaiya Katoa

8. Junior Paulo

9. Apisai Koroisau

10. Stefano Utoikamanu

11. Keaon Koloamatangi

12. Mitch Barnett

13. Dylan Walker

14. Blayke Brailey

15. Siosifa Talakai

16. Reagan Campbell-Gillard

17. Taniela Paseka

18. Terrell May