The ARL Commission will officially make a call on whether the Indigenous All Stars side is forced to sing the Australian national anthem before their game next week.

I use the word forced with a strong stance. The Indigenous players do not want to sing this anthem, and this isn’t an international clash. I see no reason that can be justified as to why they should unwillingly participate.

I am Australian and I am very proud of who I am. The national anthem does represent myself and everything I’m proud of. I’ve served my country and love it dearly, as do many Aussies.

The All Stars game is not about us, it’s about the players. It’s a spectacle and a chance to view some of our games greatest athletes, whilst they display their culture and history.

George Rose spoke on the games importance on the Talking With TK Podcast. His words were very special and it was evident the entire week in preparation was more than just another game.

“If it is played in a hall or a theatre, I stand up… but I don’t sing it. I stand up in the respect that it’s another culture’s national song,” Preston Campbell told NRL Media.

“We think about our old people and the struggles they had, and when you think about the first couple of lines in the national anthem – ‘Australians all let us rejoice, for we are young and free’ – for a lot of our communities they don’t feel like they are free,” Campbell explained.

“We have been around for 60,000 plus years so obviously we are not so young either, and there are a couple of lines in the national anthem that has a lot of people starting to think we should change it up.”

I usually stray my columns away from political stances, but this is not our week. It belongs to the NRL All Stars of Australian and New Zealand Indigenous decent.

So let’s sit back and enjoy what these incredible athletes have to offer us. Let’s learn more about their culture and come together away from the footy field. Let’s respect each other.