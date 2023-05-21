Jack Wighton has revealed he could make a stunning backflip on his State of Origin retirement next year.

The Canberra Raiders' five-eighth, who has signed a mega four-year deal to move to the South Sydney Rabbitohs from the start of next year, dropped a bombshell on the New South Wales Origin coaching staff just weeks ago by revealing he would retire from the arena.

Wanting to focus on what is now his final season with his childhood club, the Raiders have been in fine form, winning five matches on the trot prior to Sunday afternoon's encounter with the Manly Sea Eagles.

The NRL ladder, which is exceptionally congested and could have six teams in the equal lead of the competition at the end of Round 12 and just six points separating first and 14th, will likely split during the difficult Origin period, and Wighton's call to focus on the Raiders could prove pivotal.

Speaking to The Sydney Morning Herald, the Blues and Australian Kangaroos representative said whether his representative retirement continues once he arrives at South Sydney will be a discussion to have next year.

“For now I am [retired from Origin] – it's a decision I've made, but what the future holds the future holds,” Wighton told the publication.

“NSW are in great hands – we have great young kids, tough kids and a great coaching staff. I have all the confidence in the world the other boys will do a great job.

“Definitely for this year I'm done, and I'm excited to see my Blues brothers go to war and put on a show.

“I love NSW, and I will always have that fire in the belly when it comes to Origin.

“It's something to talk about later. Right now, all I'm focused on is the Raiders and getting the two points this weekend against Manly.”

Wighton would have likely been a walk-up starter on the Blues' bench, or potentially even in the starting side at centre given the form and injury worries for Tom Trbojevic.

The five-eighth, who will play centre fulltime at the Rabbitohs next year given Cody Walker's status as the club's five-eighth and leading try-assister gainer in the competition over recent years, has played centre successfully for both New South Wales and Australia previously.

In a career which is more than 200 NRL games old - and will go past 300 thanks to his new deal - the 30-year-old has made ten appearances for New South Wales and another seven for Australia.