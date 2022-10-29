November 1 is just days away, and while all attention will turn towards those players who can officially sign with new clubs for the 2024 season, there are still a handful of players without a deal for 2023.

Among those players are a small list of players who the majority would view as something of a surprise to still not have a contract locked up for next season.

RELATED: Full list of off-contract players

Only the Canberra Raiders, Gold Coast Titans and St George Illawarra Dragons have zero players remaining off-contract, although some players - such as Cooper Johns at the Melbourne Storm and Albert Kelly at the Brisbane Broncos - have been informed their services won't be required from 2022.

One of those players also features on this list, while the remainder are still fighting for their NRL futures.

Here are the top five players still off-contract for 2023 noting that, with November almost upon us and clubs required to have filled most of their roster in just a few short days, most talent has now been snapped up.