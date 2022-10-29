November 1 is just days away, and while all attention will turn towards those players who can officially sign with new clubs for the 2024 season, there are still a handful of players without a deal for 2023.
Among those players are a small list of players who the majority would view as something of a surprise to still not have a contract locked up for next season.
Only the Canberra Raiders, Gold Coast Titans and St George Illawarra Dragons have zero players remaining off-contract, although some players - such as Cooper Johns at the Melbourne Storm and Albert Kelly at the Brisbane Broncos - have been informed their services won't be required from 2022.
One of those players also features on this list, while the remainder are still fighting for their NRL futures.
Here are the top five players still off-contract for 2023 noting that, with November almost upon us and clubs required to have filled most of their roster in just a few short days, most talent has now been snapped up.
5. Matthew Eisenhuth (Penrith Panthers)
Eisenhuth has recently spoken out about his future, and is one player who simply turns up and does his job every single week, no matter the circumstance.
The Penrith lock forward is the sort of player every premiership team needs, even if that role isn't being a star.
Eisenhuth played a mix of NRL and NSW Cup in 2022, but as a lower end roster player, that is the exact role Penrith needed him to play, and everytime he was called into the NRL, he ran hard, tackled hard and didn't let any of his teammates down.
That, in short, is why was so valuable to Penrith, would continue to be in 2023 or could be to a new club if the Panthers don't opt to extend his deal.