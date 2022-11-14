The Manly Sea Eagles are yet to make a decision on whether they will wear a pride jersey again in 2023.

The Sea Eagles launched their "Everyone in League" jersey ahead of a game with the Sydney Roosters, however, the move immediately blew up in their faces, with a number of players standing down from the game due to religious beliefs.

The club were routinely criticised for the situation immediately afterwards in the way they communicated the issue, and it would ultimately lead to a seven-match losing streak to end the season, with the men from the Northern Beaches missing the finals as a result.

Des Hasler was sacked in the fallout to the season, taking plenty of the fall for the jersey decision.

Anthony Seibold is set to take over as the new head coach in the 2023 season, but the club are yet to commit to wearing the jumper again in 2023, despite originally claiming they would.

Speaking to News Corp, club CEO Tony Mestrov said things would need to be done a lot better if they did decide to run with the jersey again.

"The club hasn't made a decision," Mestrov told the publication.

"In all honesty it's something that hasn't been discussed internally.

"We need to do a lot better in the way we communicate and educate — it was a warning for the club.

"Until we can do that better I don't think it's a discussion point."

The NRL are also said to be considering a pride round for the 2023 competition, with all theme rounds - including the traditional women in league and Indigenous rounds - not announced with the fixture release last Thursday.

The idea of a pride round for the NRL would likely be met with the same issues that faced Manly during the 2022 campaign.