WARNING: Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised that this story contains the name and image of a deceased Indigenous person.

South Sydney Rabbitohs supporter group "The Burrow" are encouraging all fans attending the Round 27 clash against the Sydney Roosters to be involved in a tribute for Kyle Turner.

The former South Sydney forward suddenly passed away in his home town of Coonabarabran a fortnight ago.

A second-rower who could play at lock and centre, Turner managed 91 games for the Rabbitohs between 2014 and 2019, while he also played a game for the Indigenous All Stars for New South Wales Country.

A 2014 premiership winner with the club, Turner instantly became an important part of what was then Michael Maguire's team during his rookie season.

In that game, Turner wore the number 15 jersey, and the Rabbitohs retired it for their Round 26 game against the Newcastle Knights immediately after his passing in tribute to the former club player.

In what will be their first home game since Turner's passing, the South Sydney supporter group known as The Burrow, are encouraging all fans to be involved in a minute of applause during the 15th minute of the game for Turner.

Tomorrow night at the 15th minute we ask everyone to stand and applaud to honour Kyle Turner. — The Burrow (@theburrow38) August 31, 2023

The Burrow are encouraging all fans - whether Rabbitohs or Roosters - to join in on the minute of applause for Turner.

It comes with a crucial clash to be played between the two sides. The loser will be knocked out of finals contention, while if the Rabbitohs win, they will make the finals. The Roosters require other results to go their way across the course of Round 27.

A pair of current Rabbitohs played alongside Turner in the 2014 grand final in Alex Johnston and Tom Burgess, while others were part of the side towards the later stages of Turner's 91 games.

Burgess took to Instagram after hearing of Turner's passing, labelling it "absolutely tragic."

The Rabbitohs acknowledged Turner's passing by retiring the number 15 jersey for the clash against Newcastle and releasing a statement, saying Turner had a "massive legacy" in the rugby league community, and paid tribute to both Turner as a player, and Turner as a person, labelling him a "role model" for juniors.