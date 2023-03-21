Although he is only 18 years old, Bulldogs playmaker Karl Oloapu is already making waves within the New South Wales Cup and across the state.

Oloapu, a former Australian Schoolboys captain has only played three games in his senior career but most of the league already knows who he is.

A product of the Brisbane Broncos academy since he was 13, he declared he would never leave the club.

However, this would not stay the course of time as he was released at the start of the season after a messy contract saga involving the club and his manager.

Embroiled in a dispute with Brisbane, Oloapu insisted the club broke continuous promises that were made to him prior to signing a three-year deal with them.

This would reach a boiling point with Oloapu splitting up with his manager and the Broncos putting a $500,000 transfer fee tag on him.

Thankfully, Oloapu got his wishes and he was released and able to sign with a new team. Enter the Bulldogs.

Yr12 student Karl Oloapu has his sights firmly set on establishing himself as the @NRL's best new talent off the back of being named #1 schoolboy in AUST following his stellar performance for QLD this year.He will commence as a FT contracted player upon graduating in a few weeks! pic.twitter.com/i1SCJgRuoi — Wavell SHS (@WavellSHS) October 18, 2022

Signing on a four-year contract with the Dogs, the youngster was brought in to be the future of the squad and partner alongside Matt Burton in the halves.

Only three games into his senior career, he has already shown signs of greatness with his 'prodigy' status continually being thrown around.

Starting as a five-eight in his debut game against the Sea Eagles, he was slowly transformed into a halfback in the following two games against the Dragons and Western Suburbs Magpies.

His statistics sheet includes one try, two forced dropouts, four try assists and an excellent kicking game which has provided an average of 216.2 kicking metres per game.

Oloapu's performances have already earnt the praise of Jackson Topine (Bulldogs NSW Captain) and Khaled Rajab (Oloapu's halves partner).

"He's only, what, 18 or 19? And the bro is already carving up, scoring tries and setting them up," Topine said speaking to CODE Sports.

"He's just a professional, and he works on his craft every day. He's mad to play outside – he's a gem."

"He only got to us about two weeks before the season started, but he's just slotted in like a glove."

NSW cup

Bulldogs 36-16 Sea Eagles

Karl Oloapu’s first game for the Bulldogs was outstanding leading the team in the second half with a try and assist

Jayden Okunbor led the yardage with 151 mtr

Blake Wilson looked very good in the air and came away with 131 mtr and 7 tackle busts pic.twitter.com/koPAvPE6rS — JustBulldogs (@JustBulldogs_) March 4, 2023

Rajab continued on with praise for the young Oloapu. Khaled Rajab is his current halves partner but has played alongside NRL superstars Mitchell Moses and Adam Doueihi whilst in the Lebanon Rugby League World Cup squad.

"When Karl came in, he was just a ball of energy," he told CODE Sports.

"He's a strong boy, he's big for his age and he's tough to tackle."

"It's a blessing to have him in our side, and if we can just keep building that combination, we're gonna be good."

Whilst, the Bulldogs aren't rushing his development, Karl Oloapu is definitely in line to take control of the Bulldogs first-grade side once he gets older.

Until then, the former Australian Schoolboys captain will be aiming to get the Bulldogs NSW Cup side all the way to the Grand Final.