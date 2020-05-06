After years of salary cap struggles and being forced to watch their top stars play elsewhere, the future is finally looking up for fans of the Bulldogs.

Unfortunately for the Dogs the past few years have been more about overpaying players, releasing stars and having to pay players on other clubs rosters.

Aaron Woods was signed on a monster contract with thoughts of forming the game’s best front row combination with David Klemmer, only to depart for Cronulla months later.

Moses Mbye was re-signed on huge money to be the club’s future halves star, only to be shipped off to the Tigers on less than full freight.

Keiran Foran was signed on close to a million dollars a season and has unfortunately spent the majority of his time in the kennel in the stands watching on.

James Graham being paid to play in the Red V. I could go on …

That all looks set to change though. Through a mixture of big contracts ending, money being paid to players on other rosters no longer being required, and a roster lacking superstars, the Dogs look ready to be huge players in the upcoming marketplace.

It’s an exciting time but it also means that the club will be linked to every player who is either off contract, looking for an upgrade, or any player whose manager wants a bonus.

Of course we’ll never know the exact figure but with the two recently released players, the Dogs are suddenly big players in a market set to be overcrowded with stars.

With the future of the Super League up in the air, at least in the short term, players are supposedly looking for a return to the NRL. Jordan Rapana has returned to the Raiders following the apparent cancellation of his Rugby stint.

Throw in an uncertain salary cap made more difficult by uncertainty over future television broadcast deals, and the Dogs are sitting pretty.

BUT … oh and there it is … BUT … the Dogs need to get this right or face being right back in the same position.

Josh Reynolds had been linked with a return to the club. On paper it makes sense. A hard nose half who absolutely loves the club. That said, unless he’s willing to sign on for around $200k, it might not be a smart move for the Dogs.

With a plethora of huge name talent either off-contract or being shopped around, surely there is better value than a player currently seen as a fringe reserve grader.

That’s no disrespect to Reynolds, who could fill a bench utility role exceptionally well. They just need to find value and certainly can’t match his current Tigers contract.

The Dogs need to avoid throwing huge money at the first player available. They were linked heavily with Latrell Mitchell, with rumoured figures of almost a million dollars a season being circulated.

Although he would certainly have improved the Dogs roster, a million dollars for a player who is not exactly celebrated for his consistency is not great value.

If they were to find a Luke Lewis type player for $650k, which is very, very reasonable, that presents far better value for a club in the Dogs current position.

They need to find a fullback, a halfback, a hooker and a game changing centre. They then need to pad out their roster with value or bargain signings.

Nathan Peats is off contract and would likely be available at well under his current contract. At 300k Peats is a bargain. He’s an 80 minute hooker who can change a game. In the right system, that’s a steal.

I’d be looking at a Moses Suli say. Young, talented, improved discipline and with his best footy ahead of him. He presents better value at 400k than a Michael Jennings say at 800.

These are the kind of decisions the Bulldogs need to make. Throwing a million dollars at Anthony Milford may look like a marquee signing, but probably isn’t smart.

By all means, the Dogs may have to overpay to secure a big signing, but unless a DCE, Munster or the like comes up, I wouldn’t be offering massive overs.

They can also be smart with new roles. I.e. Nick Cotric is supposedly off contract at the end of 2020. Canberra won’t want to lose their Origin winger, however if the Dogs were to offer him an upgrade and a shift into the centres, then there could be interest.

On the other hand, offering him 800k to blow Canberra’s offer out of the water to play on the wing would be ridiculous.

Of course this is all fantasy booking, but the Dogs are in a brilliant position. If they stay patient and wait for value, there’s a real chance the squad can be much, much stronger within two seasons.

Unfortunately they completely messed up the last time they were cashed up but at least lessons have been learned.

Let’s hope they’re applied and the Dogs are back in finals contention sooner rather than later.