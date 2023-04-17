The Bulldogs' injury woes have continued with four more players sustaining injuries over the weekend. This adds to their already full injury list.

In-form winger Jacob Kiraz joined the casualty ward in the 12th minute against the Eels on Sunday injuring his medial cruciate ligament (MCL) in his right knee. The injury occurred when his legs were twisted after a three-man tackle.

Kiraz has had a breakout year for the club and will be a major loss for the team who have lost fellow winger Josh Addo-Carr. After three rounds he led the competition on the Dally M medal leaderboard.

The unfortunate news comes after the Bulldogs confirmed Addo-Carr will face up to two months on the sideline as he tries to recuperate from ankle and knee injuries he suffered on Good Friday against the Rabbitohs.

Phil Gould confirmed that Kiraz felt immediate pain and felt a pop in his right knee. Leaving the field immediately afterwards he has been wearing a knee brace and will be on the sidelines for likely three weeks according to Gould.

In other bad news for the Bulldogs, outside-back Jake Averillo also sustained a knee injury. As reported by Gould, he clashed knees late in the first half and was injected at the break to ease his pain.

While Averillo returned back to the field and isn't supposed to miss any weeks, there is worry in the Dogs' camp that it will be an ongoing injury during the season as it's his tendon.

Andrew Davey and Braidon Burns were also on the backend of injuries on the weekend.

Injuring his finger, Davey will be in an extension brace for eight weeks and will be off contact for three.

Burns missed the game with foot pain and hasn't run in the past three days. His assessment is to be taken day by day.