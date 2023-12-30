The three-peat was achieved by the Penrith Panthers in 2023, in one of the most tightly-contested competitions of the modern era.

The opening third of the season saw some incredibly close margins, with the dominant teams starting to open the gaps on their opponents towards the back end of the year.

The Dolphins won plenty of fans in their inaugural NRL year in a season that many would not have predicted to be as successful.

The Warriors were adopted as many fans' 'second-favourite' team, with many riding the 'Wahs Wave', feeling affection for the Shaun Johnson-led side that arguably endured the hardest journey in and out of the COVID-affected period.

The NRL set new records for viewership and attendance in 2023, and it was a year where so many teams were still mathematically in finals contention until the final few rounds.

There was a plethora of encounters that we had to consider when finalising our top ten games of the year. Did we get them right? Were there any matches that you would have included?