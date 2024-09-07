The Sydney Roosters kept their top-two finish hopes alive with a crucial 36-28 win over arch-rivals South Sydney in a thrilling match that showcased a blend of explosive performances and late-game drama.

Despite missing several key players due to injury, the Roosters delivered a commanding second-half display, securing the win and positioning themselves for a potential home qualifying final.

Junior Pauga stole the show with a hat-trick, though his night ended prematurely due to a knee injury after crossing for his third try.

James Tedesco added to the scoreboard with two tries of his own, leading the Roosters to a commanding 36-10 lead before South Sydney launched a late-game comeback, scoring three tries in the final minutes to close the gap.

Rugby union convert Mark Nawaqanitawase made a strong impression in his NRL debut, scoring a spectacular high-flying try that drew heavy praise across social media.

“That's Israel Folau-like,” exclaimed Fox Sports' Dan Ginnane in commentary as the debuting Rooster flew high above Tyrone Munro to score with just his second touch.

Nawaqanitawase showed his potential with a 97-meter run, four tackle busts, and two line-break assists, giving the Roosters another dynamic attacking option as they head into finals.

The tri-colours early discipline was shaky, with Spencer Leniu dropping three balls, but they managed to take control of the game in the second half.

South Sydney, despite a strong first-half effort that saw the scores level at 10-10, couldn't maintain their momentum as the Roosters ran rampant.

The late-game rally from the Rabbitohs gave their fans something to cheer about in an otherwise disappointing year.

Sandon Smith and Angus Crichton played pivotal roles in the victory, with Smith managing the game well in the absence of regular halfback Sam Walker.

Crichton found himself placed on report for a raised forearm during the match, adding another complication for the Roosters as they prepare for the finals.

The win ensures that the Roosters remain in contention for a top-two finish, but much depends on Penrith's upcoming match.

Depending on the result, the Roosters could either face Penrith in a home qualifying final or travel to face them in a 2nd v 3rd clash.

With long-term injuries to Sam Walker, Brandon Smith and Victor Radley, the Roosters will be hoping their recent form and the rise of players like Nawaqanitawase can carry them deep into the finals.

For South Sydney, the loss marks the end of a challenging season with only flashes of brilliance offering any consolation to their fans.