Outgoing Canberra Raiders fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad has revealed his kids were the reason he asked for a release to return to the New Zealand Warriors.

Born in Auckland, the 26-year-old made his NRL debut for the Warriors in 2017, playing seven games for the Warriors to the end of the 2018 season before linking with the Raiders.

Turning himself into one of the best fullbacks in the game during 2019, he was part of the Raiders' push all the way to the grand final - a match they would ultimately lose to the Sydney Rosters - before continuing in the number one role for the green machine.

A lack of minutes in 2022 - where he has had to battle with Xavier Savage for the right to wear the number one jersey in the nation's capital - was thought to be behind his request for a release back to Auckland, however, he revealed it was his kids and the need to be a father which forced his hand.

Speaking to the Canberra Times he revealed he was emotional signing the release papers nonetheless.

"COVID definitely made things a lot harder ... when I went back last Christmas the first thing my oldest boy said to me was, 'I didn't think I was going to see you again, Daddy'," Nicoll-Klokstad said.

"That kills me man. It was a dream for me to play NRL and to be at a club like the Canberra Raiders and then the other half of me is a dad as well.

"Even signing the release papers I had to get in and get out because I was feeling a little bit emotional."

The release of Nicoll-Klokstad to the Warriors will also allow Reece Walsh to remain in Queensland.

The 19-year-old star has previously been linked with staying in Australia, unwilling to move across the Tasman, and while he revealed a few months ago that he would move, a change in personal circumstances meant the Warriors have allowed him to negotiate a stay in Australia with the Brisbane Broncos.

Kevin Walters has now revealed the Broncos will have Walsh playing for them in 2023.

"It's over the line," Walters told 4BC Radio.

"Great news for all Broncos people. Reece is one of those boys that we lost last year in the contractual situation, but we are very pleased to say we will get him back next year.

"He is a terrific young footballer and I have always felt like he belonged in Brisbane, and it's great news that he is coming back to the Broncos next year."

The Raiders haven't been left completely in the dark though, and while Nicoll-Klokstad has battled with young gun Savage for the number one jumper in Canberra this year, it will be left to the 20-year-old upon the Auckland-born fullback's departure.

"He's shown glimpses of what he can bring to the game and what he can bring to the side," Nicoll-Klokstad told the publication.

"There's still a lot of development in his game, which is a scary thing for the other teams as well - because he's got so much talent already and to think that he's still got a lot of development to do it's a good thing for him.

"Once he gets a bit of that development under his belt he's going to be a really top-ended fullback."