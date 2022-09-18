NRL Rd 16 - Eels v Rabbitohs
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 27: Tevita Tatola of the Rabbitohs is tackled during the round 16 NRL match between the Parramatta Eels and the South Sydney Rabbitohs at Bankwest Stadium on August 27, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

South Sydney Rabbitohs front-rower Tevita Tatola has escaped with a fine following his chicken wing tackle on Ronaldo Mulitalo midway through the second half of their semi-final win over the Sharks.

The Rabbitohs hammered Cronulla 38-12 at Allianz Stadium, booking a preliminary final date with the Penrith Panthers, however rookie coach Jason Demetriou wouldn't have gotten a wink of sleep following the integral victory.

While the club sweats on the availability of Jai Arrow, Alex Johnston and Siliva Havili, Tatola was arguably the most nerve-wracking of the quartet, immediately penalised after Mulitalo's arm was caught awkwardly in a tackle.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JULY 14: Tevita Tatola of the Rabbitohs is tackled during the round 18 NRL match between the Canterbury Bulldogs and the South Sydney Rabbitohs at ANZ Stadium on July 14, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)

Tatola has been slapped with a Grade 1 Dangerous Contact charge, attracting an $1,800 fine if he takes the early guilty plea, however the monetary penalty will swell to $2,500 if the Tongan international fights the charge at the judiciary and loses.

South Sydney fans will be letting out a relieved sigh following the news, with Thomas Burgess already suspended for a high tackle on James Tedesco in last week's elimination final against the Roosters.

Both sides will name their respective 21-man squads on Tuesday afternoon, however it's a guarantee that Tatola will don the No. 8 as the sides meet in the post-season for the fourth time in three years.