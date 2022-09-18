South Sydney Rabbitohs front-rower Tevita Tatola has escaped with a fine following his chicken wing tackle on Ronaldo Mulitalo midway through the second half of their semi-final win over the Sharks.

The Rabbitohs hammered Cronulla 38-12 at Allianz Stadium, booking a preliminary final date with the Penrith Panthers, however rookie coach Jason Demetriou wouldn't have gotten a wink of sleep following the integral victory.

While the club sweats on the availability of Jai Arrow, Alex Johnston and Siliva Havili, Tatola was arguably the most nerve-wracking of the quartet, immediately penalised after Mulitalo's arm was caught awkwardly in a tackle.

Tatola has been slapped with a Grade 1 Dangerous Contact charge, attracting an $1,800 fine if he takes the early guilty plea, however the monetary penalty will swell to $2,500 if the Tongan international fights the charge at the judiciary and loses.

South Sydney fans will be letting out a relieved sigh following the news, with Thomas Burgess already suspended for a high tackle on James Tedesco in last week's elimination final against the Roosters.

Both sides will name their respective 21-man squads on Tuesday afternoon, however it's a guarantee that Tatola will don the No. 8 as the sides meet in the post-season for the fourth time in three years.