After announcing his retirement from rugby league, Tevita Pangai Junior has made a stunning revelation that he never liked playing the sport in the first place.

Pangai Junior, who was a surprise debutant for the New South Wales Blues this year in the State of Origin series before being cut after a single appearance, has struggled to hit anything near his potential during his time at the Bulldogs and is now set to pursue a career in the ring as a boxer.

The 27-year-old has played 34 games with the Bulldogs since making the switch ahead of the 2022 season. That came after a short six-game stint at the back end of 2021 with the Penrith Panthers and, prior to that, 96 games with the Brisbane Broncos between 2016 and 2021.

The barnstorming prop, while inconsistent, at his best, has always shown the potential to turn into one of the best forwards in the game.

"I knew I dropped below my standard as an NRL player, and I couldn't live with myself if I was to go out again next season," he told 9news.

"I think I have (lost interest in the game), I helped Penrith with their run to a grand final, I've played Origin and now I want to try my hand at boxing and if my hearts not in it then (it's time to quit). "The level of NRL, at the top level, it's too hard to be fifty, fifty."

Pangai Junior has also made a stunning revelation, revealing that he never liked playing rugby league in the first place and that the sport was forced upon him as a child.

FOOTY NEWS Straight to your inbox!