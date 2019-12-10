Warriors forward Jazz Tevaga has undergone surgery on his ankle, which is set to keep the 24-year-old international off the training park for the time being.
Tevaga was suffering from a syndesmosis complaint throughout most of the 2019 season, and finally had surgery to repair the issue after he returned to pre-season training and his left ankle was still troubling him.
New Zealand still isn’t sure how long Tevaga will be out of action for.
The Samoan international took to Instagram to speak about the operation, which was the first time he had had surgery.
Surgery all done now time to heal. Firstly thank you to Matt Debenham and his team for operating on my ankle. I had a big screw drilled in through my tibia & my fibular to tighten the joint. Then I had two tight ropes put in & I had some bone spurs shaved off. So a pretty big surgery.. SWIPE right to have a look. This is my first surgery and I must admit I am very nervous to go through this all, not really physically but more so mentally. I’ll take a day at a time and I’m doing my best to stay positive. I am very grateful to have a very loving support crew like these two muppets next to me who make me laugh & keep me honest. Love my best mates @nate_roache @samlisone Also thank you to my little Comrade Boston & the bro @bgreen_6 for coming in and eating all my cookie’s that Morgs made me 😂 love yas bra! @morgantare you’re making me fat g 😂❤️ Last but not least my family. Especially Mum & Dad. Highs and lows, you’s are always there. I love you’s. @melissa.tevaga @j_vegas_04 I will be out for the next 4-6 months but I’ll be doing everything I can in hope to get back as soon as possible. The main thing is getting it back to 100%. I’m home now so I can finally wash my muli. #StayHappy #WarriorNation
Great player injury management from the warriors wait 13 weeks after season completion to put a crucial player (imo) under the knife.
this is unbelievable that they waited this long knowing full well about the injury. it just shows that the warriors are completely incompetent from top to bottom and now have to start the season without our workhorse in the middle