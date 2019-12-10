Warriors forward Jazz Tevaga has undergone surgery on his ankle, which is set to keep the 24-year-old international off the training park for the time being.

Tevaga was suffering from a syndesmosis complaint throughout most of the 2019 season, and finally had surgery to repair the issue after he returned to pre-season training and his left ankle was still troubling him.

New Zealand still isn’t sure how long Tevaga will be out of action for.

The Samoan international took to Instagram to speak about the operation, which was the first time he had had surgery.