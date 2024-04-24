The rugby league world is in mourning today after it was announced that former Australian Kangaroos and NSW Blues legend Terry Hill has passed away at the age of 52.

A talented footballer, Hill began his professional career in 1990 with the South Sydney Rabbitohs and wouldn't retire until the end of the 2005 season.

Playing across 16 years, Hill appeared for the Rabbitohs, Eastern Suburbs, Western Suburbs Magpies, Manly Sea Eagles and Wests Tigers.

Mainly known for his tenure at the Sea Eagles, Hill would also represent the NSW Blues 14 times and the Kangaroos in nine Tests.

“Terry was a prodigiously talented footballer who burst onto the scene in first grade as a teenager and went on to represent Australia in nine Test matches as well as playing 14 State of Origin matches for New South Wales,” ARLC chairman Peter V'landys said in an NRL statement.

“As well as being one of the game's great centres he was also one of its most popular characters, a giant personality who was universally loved by the players he played alongside over his long career in the top grade.

"Who can forget the hilarious skits on the Channel 9 Footy Show?

“On behalf of the Commission, I extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to Terry's family, and all those who knew him.”

First reported by The Daily Telegraph, Hill reportedly passed away from a heart attack while overseas in the Philippines. He has spent more time in the country working with various charities.

A former teammate of Hill at the Wests Tigers, John Skandalis spoke about his passing - Hill was one of 17 players to play in the club's maiden game in 2000 at Campbelltown.

“Terry was larger than life, had a big personality, and always brought energy to the team," said Skandalis via the Wests Tigers website.

“He was great player and will be forever remembered by his former teammates.

"On behalf of the club I offer my sincere condolences to Terry's family and friends at this difficult time."