Former Canberra Raiders player Terry Campese is set to stand at the state election.

Campese will contest the seat of Monaro at the March 25 election for the Labor party - the seat has been held by the Nationals in previous elections, having been former deputy premier John Barilaro's seat previously.

The former Raider last played professional rugby league during 2016 when he retired from the sport at the top level.

In an injury-ravaged 11 seasons for the Raiders, he managed 139 games, but went down as one of the club's favourite sons. He represented both New South Wales and Australia, being involved in some of the club's biggest successes this side of the century.

Following his departure from the Raiders at the end of 2014, he shifted to England at Hull KR, where he played another 26 games in two seasons.

Campese would ultimately return to Australia following his professional retirement where he went on to play for the Queanbeyan Blues - who were his junior club - in the Canberra Raiders Cup first-grade competition.

Taking out the player of the season award, the 38-year-old decided 2022 would be his last as a player, and he is now looking to enter state politics.

Campese, who runs a youth mentor program through his charity told NCA newswire that the cost of living will be one his campaign keys.

“The cost of living at the moment has gone through the roof as well so even playing sport is putting pressure on families, with registration costs,” said the former Raiders' half.

“So if they have to pay for equipment on top or focus on getting funds to participate it's added pressure for our local families.”

The election will be held on March 25.