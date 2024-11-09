Sydney Roosters forward Terrell May has reportedly met with two New South Wales' NRL teams and is set to meet another after being told that he is free to leave his current club immediately.

One of the competition's most impactful players, May has become one of the most sought-after forwards - only behind Leo Thompson - in recent weeks as his time at the Roosters looks to have come to an end.

As he considers his future at Bondi, Terrell May has held talks with the Canterbury Bulldogs and St George Illawarra Dragons and is set to meet with the Wests Tigers next week, per News Corp.

Re-signing with the club in April, the news surrounding May's potential exit came as a surprise, with the 2024 NRL season arguably being the best of his career to date.

Playing 27 games, predominantly off the interchange bench, he finished the year with 110 metres per game, 40 offloads, 64 tackle busts and a tackle efficiency of almost 98 per cent.

May's teammate Angus Crichton previously dismissed any suggestion that off-field behaviour played a role in the club's decision.

"I was devastated for him," Crichton admitted.

"He is literally straight as an arrow. He doesn't drink, he is a really good guy and he hasn't done anything off the field to warrant this.

"For people [who] are speculating and talking out of tongue, just stop it. Wait until the full story comes to light. He is a good person."

While the Roosters are understood to have plenty of space in their salary cap, their roster is set to look quite different in the coming seasons as they prepare for life without Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, Luke Keary, Joseph Suaalii, and Joseph Manu.

Following the surprising news surrounding May's future, it now seems that hooker and New Zealand international Brandon Smith is also unlikely to be at the club beyond next season.

Moving to the Roosters at the start of 2023 after six seasons and 107 matches with the Melbourne Storm, Smith has failed to live up to expectations and has yet to reach his full potential at the Bondi-based club.

Able to play at hooker or lock, Smith will miss the first half of next season due to an ACL injury but will have trouble re-entering the starting team with the emergence of NSW Blues representative Connor Watson and Victor Radley in the No.13 jersey.

Struggling to find consistency and on a contract worth around $850,000 per season, rumours emerged during the week that he was unlikely to remain at the Roosters beyond this season as the club looks to make several marquee new signings in the coming seasons.

Smith has now commented on these rumours, stating that he would love to remain at Bondi and has no desire to exit the Roosters.

“I haven't spoken to them yet because Robbo is still away,” Smith said on James Graham's The Bye Round.

“When we get back to training, we will have the proper discussion. Ideally, I would like to stay at the Roosters.

“I don't want to go anywhere, and my partner is well entrenched in the club. Ideally, I would like to stay, but the game of rugby league doesn't always have the same opinions as yourself.”