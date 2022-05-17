A staggering ten teams have bee represented in this week's stats-based team of the week.

While some of the usual suspects - James Tedesco, Damien Cook and Isaiah Papali'i - have all made the cut, there are plenty of intriguing calls after the algorithm was run on all players during Round 10.

All eight winning teams have representation, as well as the Parramatta Eels and New Zealand Warriors.

A reminder that the team of the week is picked completely objectively, all based on an algorithm that calculates each player's stats and generates a total score.

The interchange players must also play from the bench.

1. James Tedesco (Sydney Roosters)

James Tedesco has certainly recaptured the form which made him the best player in the game over the last three weeks. Another staggering performance against the Eels on Sunday saw him make 263 metres from 24 carries, to go with a trio of tackle busts and a try for good measure.

He was better than solid in defence too, just quietly.

2. Corey Oates (Brisbane Broncos)

Oates edges out a number of other of other options - including teammate Selwyn Cobbo - for one of the wing spots this week, and with good reason.

He scored a double and topped all running metres with a staggering 262, also making three clean line breaks and another five tackle busts.

Did someone say Queensland bolter?

3. Izack Tago (Penrith Panthers)

Tago has had a couple of quieter weeks despite Penrith's dominance through the opening two months of the season, but was at his best on Saturday in the rout of the Storm.

He came up with 198 metres from just 14 carries, scored a double, added two line breaks and seven tackle breaks in what was an excellent showing.

4. Bradman Best (Newcastle Knights)

Best just sneaks into this week's team, with a try giving him the statistical edge over Peta Hiku, Stephen Crichton and Moses Suli - who were all within five points.

To go with his try, he also had a try assist, 93 metres and a line break.

5. Murray Taulagi (North Queensland Cowboys)

Taulagi just edges out Alex Johnston, Taane Milne and Selwyn Cobbo for the final wing spot in the side, but with good reason.

Two tries, an incredible assist and more than 150 metres highlight an excellent performance from the sudden Queensland bolter.

6. AJ Brimson (Gold Coast Titans)

Brimson was exceptional for the Titans in his move back to five-eighth, but will need to keep up the run against far better teams in the weeks ahead.

He wound up with a try and 92 metres, as well as a try assist and a line break, but more impressively made 24 tackles with just a single miss - a great record for a half.

7. Adam Reynolds (Brisbane Broncos)

Reynolds has found a new lease on life in the Queensland capital under the coaching of Kevin Walters.

He put together an unbelievable performance once again on Friday against Manly, setting up a couple of tries and running the ball superbly. He was the top halfback of the week by a considerable margin.

8. Josh Papalii (Canberra Raiders)

The Raiders desperately need Papalii to be at or near his best if they are going to do anything with this season.

He was pretty close on Sunday too, topping all props for the week. He had a try, 102 metres, a line break and 34 tackles in a dominant display.

9. Damien Cook (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Cook scored a try and set the world on fire during the first half against the Warriors in another standout performance as he and Harry Grant continue to trade punches.

He also had 79 metres from eight carries, a line break and six tackle busts.

10. Reuben Cotter (North Queensland Cowboys)

Cotter just continues to move closer to the Queensland Origin picture, with his transformation into a big-minute front rower one of the keys to the Cowboys recent success.

He had a try - an incredible one at that - to go with 160 metres and three tackle busts in another excellent performance.

11. Isaiah Papali'i (Parramatta Eels)

Papali'i has an almost freakish ability to find the tryline as a second rower, and did it twice during the comeback against the Roosters - although couldn't quite get his team over the line.

He had heavy involvement all game at both ends of the park, coming up with 178 metres and three tackle breaks as well as a line break.

12. Beau Fermor (Gold Coast Titans)

Fermor has had an exceptional first half of the 2022 season, and has often been the shining light among plenty of average performances from the Gold Coast.

He came up with a try and 135 metres against the Dragons in another strong performance.

13. Corey Harawira-Naera (Canberra Raiders)

Harawira-Naera's shift to the middle worked wonders for the Raiders, with the big forward running for 103 metres from 12 carries and scoring a try.

A general menace for Cronulla's defence all afternoon, he also added 22 tackles.

14. Ryan Matterson (Parramatta Eels)

Matterson just continues to go from strength to strength in his role from the interchange bench.

This time, it was a try, 172 metres, a line break and a staggering ten tackle breaks. He has been relentless in the last couple of weeks and is once again the first making the cut to the bench.

15. Thomas Flegler (Brisbane Broncos)

Brisbane's middle third rotation has been one of the big improvers in the competition over the last month during this four-game winning streak, and the role of one-time Queensland Origin forward Thomas Flegler can't be discounted from that.

He had another 153 metres from the bench on Friday to go with a trio of tackle breaks and a very tidy defensive record.

16. Bunty Afoa (New Zealand Warriors)

If you're looking for a reason as to why the Warriors got back into the game against South Sydney, Afoa won't be far away. 130 metres from just nine carries, 58 of those being post-contact metres, to go with four tackle busts and a line break, he only aided as his reputation as incredibly tough to tackle.

17. Fletcher Baker (Sydney Roosters)

Fletcher Baker wins the final spot on the bench by the slimmest of margins, edging out Coen Hess, Nat Butcher, Connor Watson, Royce Hunt and Tom Starling by just one and two points respectively on the algorithm.

In just over half an hour, he made 92 metres, with 38 of them post-contact, but more impressively worked hard in defence to come up with 27 tackles and only a miss.