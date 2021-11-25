With Thanksgiving being celebrated by our mates in America this Thursday (Friday ADST) I thought it would be a good time to talk some positivity.

Rugby league is far from perfect, and is often dragged through the mud in the media, but ultimately it's the greatest game of all.

Here are ten League points I'm thankful for. These range from moments in the past, to current goings-on and anything in between.

This list isn't meant to be taken overly seriously and is just for fun. Please treat it as such.

1. The Dolphins

The new kids on the block should see a raise in interest in the game. The Titans created a buzz when they were awarded NRL status and I expect similar this time around.

They've announced a marquee coach and are currently linked to every off-contract player in the game.

It's a little laughable that they've not been placed or tied to a location but it's exciting all the same.

The Dolphins have breathed new life into the transfer market. The Titans were forced to pay up for big Tino, pushed all the way for his signature by the fledgling club.

I'm excited for Round 1 2023 to see the Dolphins go around... should they not be given the bye.

2. No more before June 30 backflips

One of the best moves made in Rugby League over the past decade is to scrap June 30 backflip deadlines.

For those lucky enough to not remember, players who signed contracts for new clubs for the following season had up until June 30th to change their mind and re-sign with their current club.

Daly Cherry-Evans is probably the most famous incident of this happening. He signed for the Titans, was announced and paraded before changing his mind and staying with Manly.

The current system puts extra onus on players to make up their minds before signing. It also stops player managers using a signed contract as leverage.

Players have still been able to back out of contracts for personal reasons but it's no longer a routine occurrence.

3. The salary cap

I'm under no illusion with regards to the salary cap. Some teams are able to use it better than others via third party deals, but the cap largely keeps things equal(ish).

More correctly, it provides the opportunity to keep things equal.

I'm a huge fan of the English Premier League but outside of a massive buy-out and emergence of a club, there are only a select few clubs who can win the title.

The cap provides an opportunity for sides to rebuild sides and challenge, whereas the non-metred leagues reward those who can simply spend the most money.

It's far from perfect but it's way better than the alternate.

4. The nines

This one may be controversial as I understand some fans hate the concept. That said, I was a huge fan of the sevens and I'm thankful they brought the Nines in.

It's a carnival atmosphere, it's fun and it's rugby league!

No, I'm not torn up that my side has never won a nines championship and yes I'd prefer if my team didn't send and risk major stars, but the event is very enjoyable.

Plus it has helped unearth some incredible young talent. I'd look to play it every two seasons rather than every year (post-Covid issues) but for mine, it's a brilliant addition.

5. Origin is competitive again

Selfishly I hated the Queensland dominance, for obvious reasons.

With the retirement of Cameron Smith, Cooper Cronk, Johnathan Thurston, Greg Inglis and Billy Slater, the series has come up for grabs again.

Yes, the previous season was won by New South Wales in a relative canter but the second the Blues dipped below full strength, they dropped Game 3e to the Maroons.

To win a series, everything needs to go right. Injuries and suspensions can literally decide a series result now. That's how close it is.

The only time the Blues ever snagged a game during the Maroon reign was when one of the QLD halves were injured.

6. Bulldogs recruitment drive

Rugby league is at its very best when it is competitive. Of course, you're not going to have 16 teams fighting for the title but when the "bad" teams strengthen, it's a positive.

The Dogs were bog awful in 2021. Thankfully though they will run out a completely different side in 2022 thanks to a monster recruitment drive.

Matt Burton, Tevita Pangai Junior, Matt Dufty, Paul Vaughan, Josh Addo-Carr. Massive signings that should see this club become competitive and then some.

Add to that a certain Panthers player recently photographed in blue and white and the future looks bright at Belmore.

7. No NRL draft

Every few seasons one of rugby league's identities floats the idea of a draft and each and every time it leaves me cringing.

I love NFL draft day but it rewards being terrible and that just isn't what this game is about.

Every time there is a freakish talent coming through, teams out of finals contention will likely take the foot of the gas in order to 'win' the right to finish last and gain the number one pick.

Leave that to the other code.

8. The New Zealand Warriors

The New Zealand Warriors have been one of the great successes. Not so much in terms of grand finals etc but they opened up a pathway for youngsters across the Tasman.

Plus everyone loves the Warriors. Especially the early Shaun Johnson era.

Plus the sacrifices they made during 2020 and 2021 to keep the NRL alive has to be commended.

Not only the players but their families, also those of the coaching staff and officials.

I can't wait until that first game back at Mount Smart!

9. NRL fans

We've all had those horror interactions either at the games or online, but the large majority of NRL fans just the best.

The game survived during the fan-less games but it was not the same.

Can't wait to see full stadiums again all season long.

10. The Melbourne Storm

This will attract some heat, but hear me out.

We all love to hate the Storm. For good reason. The new rules that were introduced have largely been influenced by the Storm's tactics, but they remain the benchmark.

It honestly feels strange when Melbourne aren't there on grand final day.

Opposition fans circle the Storm games when the draw is released with hopes their team can cause the upset.

Craig Bellamy, in my opinion, is the best in the business. Every time he loses a star, he creates a new one.

The Storm's ability to turn discards of fringe first graders into representative-quality players is as frustrating as it is incredible.