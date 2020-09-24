Following an unprecedented season in 2020, I’m fully expecting an equally unprecedented off-season. With that will come player movements.
With a big turnover of coaches, it’s safe to say that rosters will look vastly different come pre-season training.
The Bulldogs have tapped eight players on the shoulder, with the Warriors also letting players know they will need to look elsewhere for 2020.
Below are 10 hypothetical player transfers that could shake up 2021. We’ve tried to keep within the realms of possibility in that we’re not going to suggest James Tedesco is moving to the Bunnies.
Just to ensure, these aren’t movements we expect to happen, but are just 10 moves that have been rumoured, or I can somewhat see happening.
1. Corey Oates to the Bulldogs or Tigers
Oates has been dropped for the Broncos final game of the season, which unfortunately caps off a pretty ordinary year for the Maroons winger. Truthfully I think a move away from Red Hill is exactly what both Oates and the Broncos need.
He was linked to multiple Sydney teams last time he was off contract, with a potential full-time move into the back row looking more and more likely. Oates has had his moments in 2020 despite being shifted around the side.
Oates, at full fitness, walks into the Tigers or Dogs side on the wing and I’d say that with a full off-season under is belt in the second row that he’d improve either pack. He has the potential to be a game changer if he’s willing to take a gamble here.
