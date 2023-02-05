Six changes have been confirmed for the Maori All Stars ahead of their annual clash with the Indigenous All Stars, while four changes have also been made to the Indigenous side.

The Maori side have been harder hit, with news of Joseph Manu and Jared Waerea-Hargreaves' swaps being confirmed yesterday.

Manu is out with a facial fracture, while Waerea-Hargreaves, who was expected to start in the front-row alongside Nelson Asofa-Solomona, will miss the game through back and hamstring problems.

The Maori depth in the middle has taken a beating, with Asofa-Solomona also out of the game, while the other three to miss for the hosts are Daejarn Asi, Starford To'a and Dallin Watene-Zelezniak.

It's unclear why the quartet are missing, but minor injury problems are believed to be the cause, with all six players ruled out of the Maori side expected to be available for Round 1 of the NRL season in early March.

In their place, forwards Tukimihia Simpkins, Leo Thompson and Austin Dias have been added, alongside Gold Coast young gun Paul Turner. Creedence Toia and Sheldon Pitama are the other two players into the Maori side.

On the Indigenous team, Daine Laurie, Albert Kelly, Isaiah Tass and Braydon Trindall have all been called in to replace Josh Addo-Carr, Ezra Mam, Chris Smith and Will Smith, who have all been ruled out.

The game will be played next Saturday in Rotorua, with the men's clash kicking off at 3:45pm (AEDT) on a huge day of rugby league which also includes the women's All Stars game,and trials between the Panthers and Eels, followed by the Dragons and St Helens.

Maori All Stars

Jesse Arthars

Zach Dockar-Clay

Austin Dias

James Fisher-Harris

Corey Harawira-Naera

Morgan Harper

Royce Hunt

Zane Musgrove

Briton Nikora

Hayze Perham

Sheldon Pitama

Adam Pompey

Jordan Rapana

Jordan Riki

Tukimihia Simpkins

Joseph Tapine

Leo Thompson

Paul Turner

Creedence Toia

Dylan Walker

Indigenous All Stars

Bailey Butler

Selwyn Cobbo

Tyrell Fuimaono

J'maine Hopgood

Nicho Hynes

Ryan James

Albert Kelly

Josh Kerr

Daine Laurie

Latrell Mitchell

Shaquai Mitchell

Kierran Moseley

Brent Naden

Tyrone Peachey

Tyrell Sloan

Isaiah Tass

Jamayne Taunoa-Brown

Braydon Trindall

Cody Walker

Jack Wighton