Cronulla Sharks back-rower Teig Wilton may have found a home on the club's left edge, however, it hasn't stopped opposition sides from attempting to snatch the back-rower for next season.

So highly rated is Wilton, Craig Fitzgibbon pushed co-captain Wade Graham to the bench for 2023 in a bid to up Teig's minutes, recognising him as a long-term prospect in the Shire.

Not if about half a dozen NRL clubs have anything to do with it.

Off-contract at the end of this season, WWOS has revealed that at least six rival outfits are chasing the 23-year-old for 2024 and beyond, including some premiership heavyweights.

The Penrith Panthers are one club vying for his signature after Luke Garner failed to impress in the World Club Challenge, while Zac Hosking has shown promise but is still raw.

However, outside of Cronulla, the big player in the race for his signature is the South Sydney Rabbitohs, who have a surprising family connection to the second-rower.

John Morris isn't just a South Sydney assistant coach and the former Cronulla head coach that debuted Wilton in 2020, he's also the forward's uncle.

So while the family WhatsApp group would've been buzzing after Morris helped the Rabbitohs to victory despite Teig crossing the stripe, the assistant coach has also been plotting his nephew's signature.

The back-rower would slot straight onto the Rabbitohs' left edge and form a dynamic second-row combination with Keaon Koloamatangi, which would also accommodate Jai Arrow's return to the middle.

Cronulla is acting fast to try and lock up Wilton long-term, however, the forward is happy to let his price continue to rise while a third of the NRL chase his services for next season.