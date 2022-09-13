NSW Blues captain and Brad Fittler medal winner James Tedesco has weighed in on the recent focus on players ‘milking’ penalties, claiming it’s not in the spirit of the game – or the Roosters’ identity.

Tedesco’s season was abruptly ended after a high shot from George Burgess in Sunday’s elimination final. Despite the intensity of the match and the high stakes, the Roosters fullback claimed that ‘laying down’ just wasn’t in the mindset of the average player.

“It’s definitely something we don’t do,” Tedesco told The Daily Telegraph.

“I don’t think it’s in the spirit of the game to stay down. We’re tough footy players, we run 100mp/h into each other, there will be contact and you get hit in the head, that’s going to happen.

“The ref should be able to pick up if it’s foul play or a high tackle or a crusher. We should be good enough as a game.

Though Tedesco claimed he was feeling fine in the aftermath of the brutal contest, he admitted there were some lingering effects to the contact with Burgess.

“He got me pretty good. I was out of it for a bit. I don’t know if it looked as bad as it felt but it was pretty solid.

“My memory isn’t too bad. I ran back in (to the sheds) and was feeling all right, but once I sat down and did the test, it kicked in and I was rattled.

“I struggled on the test, the doctor told me not to go back out.”

"It was a weird one. I was definitely out, then I wanted to get up quickly and I stumbled."

It’s not the first – or the worst – head knock Tedesco has copped in his time, but he still exercised caution in the aftermath, adhering to his doctor’s advice about Mad Monday celebrations.

“Some of the (knocks) I’ve had I’ve been out and don’t remember much. I remember most of the game (v South Sydney). At least I can take a break now and try to get away from footy and relax.

“The doctors advised me not to have any beers, and I know personally that wouldn’t be good for me, for my recovery or health.

“If I need to wait a few days and have a few drinks at the end of the week with the boys, I’m happy to do that."