Seven players recorded perfect scores in Zero Tackle's NRL MVP during Round 3, with Sydney Roosters' captain and star fullback James Tedesco taking the overall lead.
Tedesco had started the season strongly with 33 votes out of a possible 40 over the first two rounds, but a perfect 20 in Round 3 during the Roosters' win over the South Sydney Rabbitohs has seen him head to the top of the table.
There he leads Tom Trbojevic by seven votes after the Manly fullback managed a 12-vote haul despite the club's loss to the Parramatta Eels on Sunday afternoon.
Zac Hosking, who led affairs before last weekend but didn't manage a Round 3 vote, now suits in outright third spot.
Nathan Cleary, Viliame Kikau, Scott Drinkwater, Apisai Koroisau, Mitchell Moses and Kalyn Ponga joined Tedesco as the unanimous 20-vote performers during Round 3, while Dallin Watene-Zelezniak and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck split the top votes for the New Zealand Warriors in their win over the Canberra Raiders.
To remind you how this works, each week, our panel - made up of Matt Clements (Zero Tackle founder), Dan Nichols and Ethan Lee Chalk (Zero Tackle writers) and myself as editor will cast votes on each game in a 5-4-3-2-1 scoring system.
The best player on-field receives five votes, the next four, and so on. That means a player could realistically gain 20 votes in a single game, although no one was on that level in the first half of Round 1.
Here are all the votes from Round 3.
Penrith Panthers 34 defeat Brisbane Broncos 12
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Nathan Cleary
|Nathan Cleary
|Nathan Cleary
|Nathan Cleary
|4
|Brian To'o
|Brian To'o
|Izack Tago
|Brian To'o
|3
|Izack Tago
|Izack Tago
|Brian To'o
|Izack Tago
|2
|Isaah Yeo
|Dylan Edwards
|Isaah Yeo
|Dylan Edwards
|1
|Patrick Carrigan
|Patrick Carrigan
|Dylan Edwards
|Isaah Yeo
New Zealand Warriors 18 defeat Canberra Raiders 10
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Dallin Watene-Zelezniak
|Roger Tuivasa-Sheck
|Roger Tuivasa-Sheck
|Dallin Watene-Zelezniak
|4
|Roger Tuivasa-Sheck
|Dallin Watene-Zelezniak
|Dallin Watene-Zelezniak
|Roger Tuivasa-Sheck
|3
|Jordan Rapana
|Jordan Rapana
|Jordan Rapana
|Jordan Rapana
|2
|Jackson Ford
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|Shaun Johnson
|1
|Mitch Barnett
|Jackson Ford
|Jackson Ford
|Tohu Harris
Sydney Roosters 48 defeat South Sydney Rabbitohs 6
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|James Tedesco
|James Tedesco
|James Tedesco
|James Tedesco
|4
|Dominic Young
|Dominic Young
|Dominic Young
|Sam Walker
|3
|Sam Walker
|Sam Walker
|Sam Walker
|Dominic Young
|2
|Joseph Manu
|Joseph Manu
|Brandon Smith
|Sandon Smith
|1
|Victor Radley
|Brandon Smith
|Victor Radley
|Jared Waerea-Hargreaves
Canterbury Bulldogs 32 defeat Gold Coast Titans 0
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Viliame Kikau
|Viliame Kikau
|Viliame Kikau
|Viliame Kikau
|4
|Jacob Kiraz
|Jacob Kiraz
|Reed Mahoney
|Jacob Kiraz
|3
|Reed Mahoney
|Reed Mahoney
|Jacob Kiraz
|Reed Mahoney
|2
|Connor Tracey
|Blake Taaffe
|Connor Tracey
|Connor Tracey
|1
|Blake Wilson
|Connor Tracey
|Blake Taaffe
|Blake Wilson
St George Illawarra Dragons 24 defeated by North Queensland Cowboys 46
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Scott Drinkwater
|Scott Drinkwater
|Scott Drinkwater
|Scott Drinkwater
|4
|Reece Robson
|Reece Robson
|Reece Robson
|Reece Robson
|3
|Valentine Holmes
|Valentine Holmes
|Griffin Neame
|Valentine Holmes
|2
|Griffin Neame
|Zac Lomax
|Valentine Holmes
|Zac Lomax
|1
|Zac Lomax
|Griffin Neame
|Zac Lomax
|Chad Townsend
Wests Tigers 32 defeat Cronulla Sharks 6
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Apisai Koroisau
|Apisai Koroisau
|Apisai Koroisau
|Apisai Koroisau
|4
|Justin Olam
|Justin Olam
|Justin Olam
|Justin Olam
|3
|Stefano Utoikamanu
|Stefano Utoikamanu
|Alex Seyfarth
|Stefano Utoikamanu
|2
|Lachlan Galvin
|Alex Seyfarth
|Stefano Utoikamanu
|Jahream Bula
|1
|Alex Seyfarth
|Jahream Bula
|Jahream Bula
|Aidan Sezer
Parramatta Eels 28 defeat Manly Sea Eagles 24
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Mitchell Moses
|Mitchell Moses
|Mitchell Moses
|Mitchell Moses
|4
|Junior Paulo
|Junior Paulo
|Tom Trbojevic
|Junior Paulo
|3
|Tom Trbojevic
|Reuben Garrick
|Junior Paulo
|Tom Trbojevic
|2
|Reuben Garrick
|Tom Trbojevic
|Reuben Garrick
|Blaize Talagi
|1
|Blaize Talagi
|Blaize Talagi
|Luke Brooks
|Reuben Garrick
Newcastle Knights 14 defeat Melbourne Storm 12
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Kalyn Ponga
|Kalyn Ponga
|Kalyn Ponga
|Kalyn Ponga
|4
|Dane Gagai
|Ryan Papenhuyzen
|Ryan Papenhuyzen
|Dane Gagai
|3
|Ryan Papenhuyzen
|Dane Gagai
|Enari Tuala
|Ryan Papenhuyzen
|2
|Kai Pearce-Paul
|Enari Tuala
|Bradman Best
|Enari Tuala
|1
|Enari Tuala
|Bradman Best
|Trent Loiero
|Harry Grant
Top ten
|PLAYER
|1
|James
Tedesco
|20
|53
|2
|Tom
Trbojevic
|12
|46
|3
|Zac
Hosking
|0
|39
|4
|Scott
Drinkwater
|20
|37
|5
|Ronaldo
Mulitalo
|0
|35
|6
|Ryan
Papenhuyzen
|14
|34
|7
|Izack
Tago
|13
|33
|8
|Dallin
Watene-Zelezniak
|18
|30
|9
|Junior
Paulo
|15
|28
|10
|Valentine
Holmes
|11
|27
Click here to view the full leaderboard.
Correct as at March 27.